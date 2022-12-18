Read full article on original website
Man arrested for Rockland County burglary, also has 2 active warrants and bench warrant
Ramapo police arrested an un-named 27-year-old man for trying to burglarize a home in the Hillcrest area on Monday.
Police: Father of Paislee Shultis arrested for robbery for 2nd time this month
The father of a 6-year-old Saugerties girl who was found hidden with her mother under a staircase in her grandfather's home has been arrested for the second time in two weeks.
News 12
Police seek porch pirate suspect in Bridgeport
Residents in Bridgeport say they have had packages stolen off their porches. Packages were stolen off porches on Grovers and Courtland avenues around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Doorbell video shows the male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray gloves, a face mask and a high visibility reflective...
High speed police chase ends with arrest of 2 men
State Troopers say they saw a Toyota Camry going 90 mph in the Town of Bedford on I-684 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply.
Yonkers man arrested for 4 New Rochelle burglaries
Police say the burglaries happened last week at two businesses on the 500 block of Main Street and two more on the 100 block of Centre Avenue this past Monday.
Police: Driver wanted after hitting pedestrian in the Bronx
Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Mount Eden on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.
News 12
Stamford police office charged with domestic violence, put on administrative leave
A Stamford police officer is now on administrative leave following his arrest for alleged domestic violence. Luis Gonzalez was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court Thursday afternoon on charges of third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. The victim's brother called police Dec. 18 to report his sister had been assaulted by...
Suspects wanted in robbery of 12-year-old boy in the Bronx
Police are searching for three men who are connected to robbing a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx on Dec. 13.
News 12
Authorities: Virginia man arrested for shooting Yonkers man in the head
A Virginia man has been charged in a shooting earlier this week in Mount Vernon. Richmond police and the FBI Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force say Dalvauna Brown, of Richmond, was arrested for shooting Garfield Morgan, of Yonkers, in the head on Monday afternoon in the area of 220 S. Ninth Ave.
News 12
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
A mother from Norwalk wants the man who killed her daughter in a wrong-way crash to finally be arrested. It's been five months. Police say they don't expect an arrest soon. "I just want this man arrested. I want peace. I can't get any peace," said Andrea Wilson. Wilson and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police arrest suspected armed robber in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie police arrested 42-year-old Daniel Gorton on Saturday night on felony robbery charges. According to the police, officers responded to 531 Main Street at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that a man had brandished a...
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
K9 officer arrests carjacking suspect in Bridgeport
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Arctic Street and Noble Avenue.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Middletown police investigate 3 attempted break-ins
Middletown police are investigating three break-ins in town.
Yonkers police: Suspect arrested, 2 at large in armed robbery and carjacking
Police say they got a call about a person being robbed at gunpoint on Yonkers Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Woman killed in head-on crash with state trooper on Route 6
A 33-year-old Windham woman was killed in a crash involving a state trooper on Route 6 in Chaplin, officials say.
1 injured in early morning stabbing in Yonkers
Police say the victim was approached and stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway around 1 a.m.
15-year-old Hyde Park student charged with making threat of mass harm to high school
A Hyde Park student is now out of school and facing a charge of "making a threat of mass harm" after police say he threatened to injure students at FDR High School.
