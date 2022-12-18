ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police seek porch pirate suspect in Bridgeport

Residents in Bridgeport say they have had packages stolen off their porches. Packages were stolen off porches on Grovers and Courtland avenues around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Doorbell video shows the male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray gloves, a face mask and a high visibility reflective...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Authorities: Virginia man arrested for shooting Yonkers man in the head

A Virginia man has been charged in a shooting earlier this week in Mount Vernon. Richmond police and the FBI Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force say Dalvauna Brown, of Richmond, was arrested for shooting Garfield Morgan, of Yonkers, in the head on Monday afternoon in the area of 220 S. Ninth Ave.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police arrest suspected armed robber in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie police arrested 42-year-old Daniel Gorton on Saturday night on felony robbery charges. According to the police, officers responded to 531 Main Street at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that a man had brandished a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy