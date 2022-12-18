ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Salt Bae was pathetically thirsty to get World Cup selfies and pissed off Argentina in the process

Salt Bae is still a thing in 2022. I know it. I saw him. Hovering around the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup final like an influencer buzzard circling to find a carcass to take a selfie with. In the process he stepped way across the line by grabbing the cup itself from celebrating Argentinian players so he could get his Instagram moments, infuriating them in the process.
The Associated Press

Argentina’s government defends chaotic World Cup parade

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos. After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other members of...
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Indy100

Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
CNN

Argentine tattooists swamped by demand for Messi tributes

Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country's other soccer god, Diego Maradona.
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy