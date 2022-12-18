Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Kylian Mbappe could announce PSG exit in next two weeks
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe wants to leave next summer and Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among his suitors
Piers Morgan Accuses Lionel Messi of Gloating over World Cup—'We Get It'
Piers Morgan, who has publicly declared Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest ever soccer player, has had enough of Lionel Messi enjoying his World Cup win
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
SB Nation
Salt Bae was pathetically thirsty to get World Cup selfies and pissed off Argentina in the process
Salt Bae is still a thing in 2022. I know it. I saw him. Hovering around the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup final like an influencer buzzard circling to find a carcass to take a selfie with. In the process he stepped way across the line by grabbing the cup itself from celebrating Argentinian players so he could get his Instagram moments, infuriating them in the process.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Lionel Messi's Instagram post celebrating the World Cup breaks record for most liked in history
The previous record for the most liked Instagram post was held by the World Record Egg.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappé with baby doll at World Cup victory parade
In the feud between Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and France superstar Kylian Mbappé, Martinez had the last laugh after helping his team with the 2022 World Cup. In the aftermath of Argentina's victory, Martinez has spent time trolling Mbappé every step of the way. Martinez helped Argentina secure...
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez Keeps Mocking French Star Kylian Mbappe
The Argentine goalkeeper trolled the French striker at Tuesday’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.
Argentina’s government defends chaotic World Cup parade
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos. After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other members of...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr
A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘offered to every Champions League club’, joke Frankfurt after snubbing transfer for Portugal ace
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT chiefs rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and joked he has been offered to every Champions League team. Ronaldo left Manchester United in November after publicly slamming the club. But he has been on the lookout for a new club since the summer, and was turned down...
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Watch Lionel Messi Avoid Serious Injury By Dodging Overhead Cable During Open-Top Bus Parade With World Cup Trophy In Buenos Aires
Messi was one of five Argentina players who came close to suffering a potentially serious injury during Tuesday's World Cup trophy parade in Buenos Aires.
Desperate Salt Bae shares throwback video hanging out with Messi after being trolled for World Cup final snub
FAME hungry Salt Bae shared an old video of him hugging Lionel Messi - after the World Cup winner snubbed him on the pitch. The celebrity chef was slammed for pestering Argentina's talisman for a selfie in embarrassing scenes following Sunday's nailbiting final. The Turkish cook and Instagram star -...
Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics
Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
Argentine tattooists swamped by demand for Messi tributes
Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country's other soccer god, Diego Maradona.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Rugby-Jones says unlikely to be coaching at 2023 World Cup
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Eddie Jones said it will be difficult for him to be coaching a team at next year's Rugby World Cup and that he is planning to take "a bit of a breath" after being sacked by England earlier this month.
Lionel Messi given heroes reception as he returns home to his hometown of Rosario
The 35-year-old returned to his home city for the first time since lifting the World Cup on Sunday, after he was earlier forced to evacuate his side's winners' parade earlier in the day.
