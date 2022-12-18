ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED

PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF

National Homeless Persons Memorial Day Service in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – December 21 is widely known as the Winter Solstice, but to Project Hope it is National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. Each year the organization takes pride in putting on this annual event to remember those who passed away within the last year, while also experiencing homelessness.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County at the finish line

WHEELING, W.Va. – One of the most significant projects in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line. Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Liberty University freezes tuition

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an early Christmas present for students at one local university. Just in time for the holidays many students at West Liberty University, just learned that they won’t see an increase in tuition next year. University officials announced an undergraduate base tuition...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN

The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
INDIANA, PA

