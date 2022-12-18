Read full article on original website
WTRF
Wheeling Police Department and the United Way distribute toys to local children
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Members of the Wheeling Police Department along with representatives of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley were hard at work this morning. They were busy delivering hundreds of toys to children, who’s holiday may be less than ideal. The toys were originally...
WTRF
Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department opens for a warming shelter for those whose lose power
BELLAIRE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department will be open as a warming shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay if residents lose power. Mayor Edward Marling and Fire Chief Tim Bell, along with Michael Gallaher wanted to alert residents that...
Former student of local cosmetology school taking complaints to AG’s office
PITTSBURGH — On Monday morning, a small group of students stood outside of the Fountain of the Youth Academy of Cosmetology holding signs and demanding that they get their money back. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local beauty school facing complaints about program, financial aid. “I’ve reached out to the attorney...
'Destructive, disgusting' acts force Pittsburgh Regional Transit to alter fare vending machine hours
Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Tuesday announced that the fare vending machines at its Downtown Service Center will be closed outside of regular weekday business hours because of problematic behavior at the site. Starting Wednesday, the fare vending machines at the Downtown Service Center at 623 Smithfield St. will be open...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
wpxz1041fm.com
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
WTRF
National Homeless Persons Memorial Day Service in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – December 21 is widely known as the Winter Solstice, but to Project Hope it is National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. Each year the organization takes pride in putting on this annual event to remember those who passed away within the last year, while also experiencing homelessness.
WTRF
Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County at the finish line
WHEELING, W.Va. – One of the most significant projects in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line. Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion.
WTRF
West Liberty University freezes tuition
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an early Christmas present for students at one local university. Just in time for the holidays many students at West Liberty University, just learned that they won’t see an increase in tuition next year. University officials announced an undergraduate base tuition...
Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Mastiff found emaciated in Mahoning County now in foster home
The people of Animal Charity of Ohio call the story of Henderson the Mastiff “a true Christmas miracle.”. The dog found in Mahoning County in an emaciated and anemic condition earlier this month is now in a foster home following two weeks of intensive veterinary care. Henderson was taken...
butlerradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
wtae.com
Former correctional officer arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County police have arrested a former correctional officer accused of bringing in and selling drugs at the Allegheny County Jail. Raymond Toomey, 34, of Pittsburgh, faces charges of contraband, criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver, among related offenses. Toomey is an ex-Pittsburgh police officer...
explore venango
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
wdadradio.com
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN
The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Lawrence County business heavily damaged in fire
A Lawrence County business was heavily damaged in an early morning fire Monday. A 911 dispatcher confirmed a fire in the 200 block of First St., Ellwood City, was called in just before 12:30 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the business, which appears to be a...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
