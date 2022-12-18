CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has confirmed the death of an adult woman inside a home on Columbia Avenue Tuesday evening. As a result of the deadly house fire Tuesday evening in Cumberland that claimed the life of a female resident, the Cumberland Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, Cumberland Police Department, and C3I are continuing the investigation. Firefighters arrived at the two story duplex at 525 Columbia Avenue shortly before 5:00 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames emanating from the two-story structure. Firefighters from surrounding departments were quickly dispatched to the fire, which was quickly upgraded to The post Woman killed in Cumberland house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO