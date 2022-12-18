ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, WV

mocoshow.com

Winter Weather Advisory Expanded; Now Includes MoCo

A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of Montgomery County. The advisory remains in effect until 10am this morning in NW MoCo (Germantown, Clarksburg, Poolesville, Damascus, etc) and remains in effect in the rest of MoCo until 8am. More below, courtesy of the National Weather Service:. *...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Closing and Delays December 22, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued several Warnings and Watches for the region. Expecting mixed precipitation with accumulation of both snow and ice. Bookmark and refresh this page each time you open it for the latest cancelations and closing. Be safe. Berkeley County Public Schools are Closed Dec. 22. Frederick...
WINCHESTER, VA
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday evening in Allegany County. Shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to westbound Interstate-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Woman dies in 3-alarm house fire in Allegany County

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies were investigating a fire that killed a woman Tuesday. Members of the Cumberland Fire responded to the fire at 525 Columbia Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story duplex. Crews upgraded […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

One dead after Cumberland house fire

CUMBERLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a house fire in Cumberland on Tuesday evening, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed. Members of the Cumberland Fire Department and nearby departments responded to the 500 block of Columbia Avenue just before 5 p.m. The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
WDTV

Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
FROSTBURG, MD
garrettcounty.org

Death of Garrett County Deputy Corey D. McElroy

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Garrett County Deputy Sheriff Corey D. McElroy from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Interstate 68 late last night. Deputy McElroy was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he died early this morning. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Woman killed in Cumberland house fire

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has confirmed the death of an adult woman inside a home on Columbia Avenue Tuesday evening. As a result of the deadly house fire Tuesday evening in Cumberland that claimed the life of a female resident, the Cumberland Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, Cumberland Police Department, and C3I are continuing the investigation. Firefighters arrived at the two story duplex at 525 Columbia Avenue shortly before 5:00 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames emanating from the two-story structure. Firefighters from surrounding departments were quickly dispatched to the fire, which was quickly upgraded to The post Woman killed in Cumberland house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTAJ

Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pick-up overturns due to icy roads in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Now is as good of a time as any to make sure that you are staying cautious during the holidays, as temperatures begin to freeze over many roads across Central PA. One of those very roads lead to an unfortunate accident where a pick-up...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

