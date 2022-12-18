Read full article on original website
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
Winter Weather Advisory Expanded; Now Includes MoCo
A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of Montgomery County. The advisory remains in effect until 10am this morning in NW MoCo (Germantown, Clarksburg, Poolesville, Damascus, etc) and remains in effect in the rest of MoCo until 8am. More below, courtesy of the National Weather Service:. *...
Closing and Delays December 22, 2022
The National Weather Service has issued several Warnings and Watches for the region. Expecting mixed precipitation with accumulation of both snow and ice. Bookmark and refresh this page each time you open it for the latest cancelations and closing. Be safe. Berkeley County Public Schools are Closed Dec. 22. Frederick...
Belington home damaged in fire days before Christmas
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas.
Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area. Authorities say the person...
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday evening in Allegany County. Shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to westbound Interstate-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
Woman dies in 3-alarm house fire in Allegany County
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies were investigating a fire that killed a woman Tuesday. Members of the Cumberland Fire responded to the fire at 525 Columbia Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story duplex. Crews upgraded […]
Randolph County DUI checkpoint canceled
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
One dead after Cumberland house fire
CUMBERLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a house fire in Cumberland on Tuesday evening, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed. Members of the Cumberland Fire Department and nearby departments responded to the 500 block of Columbia Avenue just before 5 p.m. The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to […]
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
Death of Garrett County Deputy Corey D. McElroy
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Garrett County Deputy Sheriff Corey D. McElroy from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Interstate 68 late last night. Deputy McElroy was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he died early this morning. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation.
Woman dies in three alarm duplex fire in Cumberland
Despite heavy fire and smoke conditions, crews from multiple departments were able to contain the blaze within about 15 minutes.
Rally to Urge Reopening of White’s Ferry To Take Place on Second Anniversary of Its Closure
As calls intensify for the reopening of White’s Ferry, members of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County and residents of Poolesville will unite at the ferry site on December 29th to mark the two-year anniversary of the shuttering of this vital service that served 800 cars daily. The 240-year-old...
Woman killed in Cumberland house fire
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has confirmed the death of an adult woman inside a home on Columbia Avenue Tuesday evening. As a result of the deadly house fire Tuesday evening in Cumberland that claimed the life of a female resident, the Cumberland Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, Cumberland Police Department, and C3I are continuing the investigation. Firefighters arrived at the two story duplex at 525 Columbia Avenue shortly before 5:00 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames emanating from the two-story structure. Firefighters from surrounding departments were quickly dispatched to the fire, which was quickly upgraded to The post Woman killed in Cumberland house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
IT issues in Washington County government persist after cyber incident
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It has been a month now since the “cyber incident” which compromised Washington County IT systems. The problems have not been fully resolved. A new website framework has restored information about parks and recreation programs, commercial service to and from Hagerstown Regional Airport and bids for vendors doing business with the […]
Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Pick-up overturns due to icy roads in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Now is as good of a time as any to make sure that you are staying cautious during the holidays, as temperatures begin to freeze over many roads across Central PA. One of those very roads lead to an unfortunate accident where a pick-up...
School worker accused of dragging, pushing autistic student at Berkeley County elementary school
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said an elementary school staff member dragged an autistic student who doesn’t speak by the arm and pushed the student into a ball pit. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Dec. 5 at Opequon Elementary School, located at 395 East Rd. in Martinsburg. […]
