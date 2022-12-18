Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
WLKY.com
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
Wave 3
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenager who was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Landon Nokes, 19, was killed just north of Fegenbush Lane. Nokes died from blunt force trauma in a head-on collision.
WLKY.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located 15-year-old Ja'Maury Johnson...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
Wave 3
Police searching for person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest on Tuesday through its social media pages. The felony theft happened on Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store...
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
wdrb.com
Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports 516 overdose deaths in 2022, expects more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County has recorded 516 drug overdose deaths this year. With a week left in 2022, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the numbers Thursday. The office said there are still about 100 pending lab tests, and the number of deaths is expected to rise. In...
wdrb.com
15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
wdrb.com
WDRB presents Home of the Innocents with record-breaking check from Jude's Jingle Tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB viewers raised more than $51,000 this Christmas season for Jude's Jingle Tree, money that will go directly to the Home of the Innocents in Louisville. Viewers sent in beautiful ornaments, heartfelt cards and money all month. All of the money and ornaments will be sent...
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
wdrb.com
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
