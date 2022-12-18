ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located 15-year-old Ja'Maury Johnson...
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
