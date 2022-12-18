We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. At this point, Hailey Bieber is basically our #1 manicure guru. We all remember Hailey's signature mani that was all-the-rage this past summer. Per Page Six, this nail design, dubbed the "glazed doughnut nails" was a shiny, sleek twist on a classic, neutral nail look. Well, her majesty of manicures has a new nail look for us, and it's a far cry from the neutral, goes-with-everything "glazed doughnut nails" of the summertime. Things are about to get very festive in here.

2 DAYS AGO