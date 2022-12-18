Environmental dollars arrive from Tallahassee. Welcomed money but more is needed. The state’s Springs Grant Program has awarded three entities in Citrus County more than $7.2 million for environmental restoration. Specifically, Save Crystal River and the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) were each given $2 million to continue their efforts to vacuum their respective waterways of the algae Lyngbya. This nastiness has put a stranglehold on the natural vegetation in both Kings Bay and the Homosassa River, specifically at the headsprings. The city of Inverness also received funding for its U.S. 41 septic initiative to the tune of $3.264 million.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO