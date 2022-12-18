Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
"A Community Christmas on Court Street" brings Christmas spirit to Bronson
BRONSON — On Saturday, Bronson First Baptist Church hosted its first-ever “A Community Christmas on Court Street” with the help of Living Hope Church and Levy County 4-H. Court Street was blocked off for a night of family fun. Cookies, snow, hot cocoa, karaoke and a live nativity brought the Christmas spirit to Bronson. Rev. Coker commented on hoping for a good turnout to make this an annual event.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you to Withlacoochee Electric for amazing light display
I would like to thank all of the employees at Withlacoochee River Electric in Lecanto, who provide the beautiful Christmas light display each year. Much effort and long hours are required to set up a stunning light show. It captures the real meaning of Christmas with the star high above the building, heralding angels and a nativity scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Clerk offers free passport photos for veterans, active military
Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel. Passport Photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Libraries: January 2023 Friends of the Library spotlight
Each year, the Friends of the Library likes to kick-off the new year with special programs or presentations that showcase some of the amazing things our libraries have to offer. January 2023 will be no different, with special musical programs happening at three of our branches and a special guest...
Citrus County Chronicle
Long-time Inverness insurance businesswoman retires
After 45 years selling insurance, Linda Van Allen called it a day and the end of her career. The work is for the next generation and her focus will be her family and travel, said the well-known Inverness businesswoman.
Citrus County Chronicle
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Marie Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Citrus County awarded more than $7 million for the environment
Environmental dollars arrive from Tallahassee. Welcomed money but more is needed. The state’s Springs Grant Program has awarded three entities in Citrus County more than $7.2 million for environmental restoration. Specifically, Save Crystal River and the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) were each given $2 million to continue their efforts to vacuum their respective waterways of the algae Lyngbya. This nastiness has put a stranglehold on the natural vegetation in both Kings Bay and the Homosassa River, specifically at the headsprings. The city of Inverness also received funding for its U.S. 41 septic initiative to the tune of $3.264 million.
Beverly Hills home demolished
Beverly Hills home demolished
After Citrus County government officials issued an emergency order last week to demolish a Beverly Hills rat-infested home, a private contractor was on site Tuesday knocking down the home at 14 Clifford Drive. Prior to demolishing the home, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number of bugs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
LEVY ARRESTS 12/12-12/18
LEVY ARRESTS 12/12-12/18
Bryant, Jake, age 42 of Inverness, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 00:09 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00. Bryson, Bradley, age 36 of FL, booked 12/12/2022 at 15:55 for Hold for Other Agency, $0.00. Colson, William Darren, age 28...
Citrus County Chronicle
Coach Jay Crooms Memorial Golf Scramble returns for third year in April
DUNNELLON — Jay Crooms was a pillar in the Levy County community. He served 17 years with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, K-9 deputy and detective. After retiring, Crooms followed in his father’s footsteps, coaching football at Williston Middle High School. But following a year’s battle with cancer, Crooms passed away in 2020, leaving his wife, Melinda; daughter, Madison; and closest friend, Tommy Darus.
Citrus County Chronicle
29 apprehended on warrants in joint operation, ‘Deck the Cells 2.0’
A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man triggers crash that kills two
Two people from Ocala were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, Dec. 22, on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County when a 27-year-old Inverness man struck a vehicle from behind, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The Inverness man was driving northbound in a sedan on State Road...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
Arrests from Dec. 6 to 13
Arrests from Dec. 6 to 13
Jessica Danielle LaBance, 40, Pensacola, arrested Dec. 6 for two counts of violation of probation. No bond. Christina Chesmore, 26, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 6 for domestic battery. No bond. Christopher Schultz Giles, 31, Hernando, arrested Dec. 6 for violation of probation. No bond. Julie Tramontano, 43, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 6...
Citrus County Chronicle
New Lecanto housing developments jump first hurdle
Two proposed large-scale housing developments survived their first hurdle last week by getting positive recommendations from the county’s Planning & Development Commission (PDC). Now it goes to county commissioners at their Jan. 24 meeting. That board is the final authority on the matter and can either uphold or deny...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland's Quincey, Keene sign letters of intent to play at Florida Gateway College
CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland High School softball players, Grace Quincey and Shanie Keene, recently signed their National Letters of Intent on Dec. 9 to continue to their playing careers at Florida Gateway College. Quincey plays shortstop for the Indians while Keene plays center field. The two girls are best...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson's Miller inks National Letter of Intent to play at next level
BRONSON — Matthew Miller, a senior linebacker at Bronson Middle High School, recently signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 14 to continue his playing career at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. Miller plans to major in exercise science and pursue coaching after playing football at Tabor. He...
