‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone Facing Major Backlash From Fans Over Recent Event

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Photo by: Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Sylvester Stallone is in some major hot water with his fans. According to reports from TMZ, some of his fans were left empty-handed after the “Tulsa King” actor was involved with a company that reportedly sold more photo-op packages than could realistically be accommodated. Now, those fans will receive refunds.

Last weekend, the Rocky star was booked for an appearance in Los Angeles dubbed “Experience With Sylvester Stallone LIVE.” For the event, fans paid top dollar to have dinner and see Stallone give a speech in person. They could also place bids on the actor’s signed memorabilia.

In addition, there were other packages available for purchase, including some that featured a meet and greet and a photo-op with the iconic actor. Pricing ranged from $750-$1,250.

However, in reality, things ended up happening much differently. During the event, the 76-year-old didn’t schedule enough time to get through the massive line of fans who waited to take a pic with the legend himself. According to TMZ, organizers sent an email to disappointed fans that read, “The reason the photos did not go as planned is that Mr. Stallone had to leave the event earlier the expected and was not feeling 100%. Our events can be very demanding, we have to respect the celebrities’ wishes at all times.”

Sylvester Stallone defends himself after irate fans come after the actor

Despite the email, fans were still annoyed. However, Stallone’s team later said the email wasn’t all that accurate. According to reports, Stallone’s contract bound him to a certain amount of time. However, he says he stayed longer than he needed to. Stallone’s camp now alleges that the event organizers sold too many photo packages for the time allotted.

Later, enraged fans flooded the company’s social media, scorning them for their actions, and asking if they would be getting their money refunded. Now, the company says that everyone who bought a photo-op package with the actor and didn’t receive one would be reimbursed.

In addition, the company also said they completed 60% of the photo-ops, leaving around 100 people without their pictures. Before, some had alleged over 300 were left hanging. They also announced they have since contacted all the customers. They offered them either full refunds or the opportunity to go to another event with Stallone sometime in the future.

As for the Rambo actor, he recently revealed he won’t be watching Creed III any time soon. The new flick is another sequel in the Rocky universe. However, Stallone won’t be checking it out as there has been a major rift between Stallone and the franchise.

During an interview, the father of five said it’s been a “rough emotional ride” after breaking away from the franchise that helped make him a household name.

Reportedly, the decision was based on his relationship with producer Irwin Winkler. “You can’t make peace with someone who’s been so, so nefarious, in my opinion,” he said.

AP_000821.8b755aee76b3406b834c1d8504bf91e7.0609
4d ago

I do love watching Sylvester Stallone Tulsa King the movie is 100%. I enjoy it. I wait every Sunday to watch new episodes to see what he is up to and what kind of trouble he can get into.❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Reply
23
Andra Wise
3d ago

Tulsa King is a great series and I support Sly and I hope that he will be able move beyond his problems with the industry, and I wish him the best. He still the leading action star in the industry.

Reply
8
Diamond Black
4d ago

I had no clue Sly was hot ❤️‍🔥 like that. Wow, got folks paying out 💰. I do enjoy you in Tulsa King!

Reply
11
 

