I-210W reopens at Prien Lake Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Foggy conditions throughout the area may add a few extra minutes to your morning commute this morning. A few traffic early morning traffic incidents today are a reminder to take your time and drive safely when your visibility is reduced. Live: I-10 Bridge. I-210 Traffic...
Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has lifted a boil advisory for residents affected by the recent water line break earlier this week.
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2022. Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. Casey Troy Callais, 39, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jordan Craig Lemonier, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation
Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
Lake Charles City Council votes on pay matrix for firefighters
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a protest, private meetings and city council confrontations, Lake Charles city officials are working to address concerns from city firefighters. At Wednesday’s agenda meeting, the council voted on a pay matrix or a pay plan outlining levels of pay by years of service and...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Cold weather resources, warming centers in SWLA
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A round of arctic air is beginning to make its way towards SWLA. We have a list of resources and warming centers for people who need shelter over the next few days. Keep up with the latest forecast HERE. Protecting your pets during cold weather.
The Grinch flies through Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Usually the Grinch is stealing joy, not spreading cheer, but today, Shaun Hayden flew through the air to bring Christmas cheer sky high. “Every year I always dressed as Santa, you know, but last year I did the Grinch, and everybody went crazy,” said Shaun Hayden.
Houston firm accused of forgery in Lake Charles hurricane insurance lawsuits
LAKE CHARLES — Melvin Addison said he doesn’t know how he became a client of McClenny, Moseley & Associates, the Houston-based law firm he found himself in a federal courtroom with this month. Sitting before U.S. District Judge James D. Cain on Dec. 13, Addison seemed confused and...
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
Vinton man dies after 3-vehicle crash on I-210 Bridge Thursday morning
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Vinton man has died from injuries from a crash on the I-210 Bridge Thursday morning, police say. Michael Lee Soileau Jr., 32, of Vinton, struck the inside concrete barrier while driving west in a 2008 Pontiac G6 around 5:15 a.m., said Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Sulphur Police announce additional arrest in Carlton St. drive-by shooting
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has made an additional arrest in reference to a Dec. 14 drive-by shooting incident on Carlton St. Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, was arrested after being accused of assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated property damage. No one was injured in the shooting...
DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company. Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the...
VIEWER POLL: Which KPLC employee wore the best Ugly Christmas Sweater?
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over the last several years, the ugly sweater contest has firmly entrenched itself into American holiday tradition. Keeping up with that spirit, we at KPLC are bringing on the ugly!. We’re having an ugly sweater contest today, and we’re inviting our viewers to vote on...
Local Grammy winner takes the stage at the Civic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles local Mickey Smith Jr. lit up the stage at the Civic Center. The Grammy winner and his band Sax in the City, were opened up by another Lake Charles local Mikalya Renee Smith. The lively crowd got to hear a range of music...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
CPSO hosting free hunter’s education course
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free hunter’s education course for anyone ages 10 and up. The course begins on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
