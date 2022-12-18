ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

I-210W reopens at Prien Lake Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Foggy conditions throughout the area may add a few extra minutes to your morning commute this morning. A few traffic early morning traffic incidents today are a reminder to take your time and drive safely when your visibility is reduced. Live: I-10 Bridge. I-210 Traffic...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2022. Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. Casey Troy Callais, 39, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jordan Craig Lemonier, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation

Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles City Council votes on pay matrix for firefighters

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a protest, private meetings and city council confrontations, Lake Charles city officials are working to address concerns from city firefighters. At Wednesday’s agenda meeting, the council voted on a pay matrix or a pay plan outlining levels of pay by years of service and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Cold weather resources, warming centers in SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A round of arctic air is beginning to make its way towards SWLA. We have a list of resources and warming centers for people who need shelter over the next few days. Keep up with the latest forecast HERE. Protecting your pets during cold weather.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

The Grinch flies through Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Usually the Grinch is stealing joy, not spreading cheer, but today, Shaun Hayden flew through the air to bring Christmas cheer sky high. “Every year I always dressed as Santa, you know, but last year I did the Grinch, and everybody went crazy,” said Shaun Hayden.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Vinton man dies after 3-vehicle crash on I-210 Bridge Thursday morning

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Vinton man has died from injuries from a crash on the I-210 Bridge Thursday morning, police say. Michael Lee Soileau Jr., 32, of Vinton, struck the inside concrete barrier while driving west in a 2008 Pontiac G6 around 5:15 a.m., said Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D.
VINTON, LA
107 JAMZ

Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]

One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Police announce additional arrest in Carlton St. drive-by shooting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has made an additional arrest in reference to a Dec. 14 drive-by shooting incident on Carlton St. Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, was arrested after being accused of assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated property damage. No one was injured in the shooting...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company. Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Local Grammy winner takes the stage at the Civic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles local Mickey Smith Jr. lit up the stage at the Civic Center. The Grammy winner and his band Sax in the City, were opened up by another Lake Charles local Mikalya Renee Smith. The lively crowd got to hear a range of music...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO hosting free hunter’s education course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free hunter’s education course for anyone ages 10 and up. The course begins on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

