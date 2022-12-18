Read full article on original website
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
VIDEO: Bais Medrash Bais Mordechai of Lakewood begins construction for a new Mikva
VIDEO: Bais Medrash Bais Mordechai of Lakewood begins construction for a new Mikva
Petirah of Albert Bivas A”H
We regret to inform you of the passing of Albert Bivas A"H, who was Niftar today. He is the father of Lakewood business-owner Eli Bivas.
CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: This quick-thinking driver avoided a more serious accident
The incident happened last night on Brook Road in Lakewood.
PHOTOS: Over 1500 Celebrate Chanukah with Chai Lifeline in Lakewood
This past Motzei Shabbos, hundreds of families battling illness gathered at Lake Terrace for an unforgettable and spectacular Chanukah Party. “It was incredible to see the families bonding together in the Chanukah spirit,” said Rabbi Sruli Fried director of NJ/PA Chai lifeline. The delicious menu by Greenwald caterers included...
Important Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer
TLS this evening reached out to Police Chief Meyer, who provided the following safety message for those leaving for the Holiday weekend/Shabbos Chanukah:. 1) Never leave home with candles burning. 2) Leave lights on in your home – preferably on a timer. 3) Check that your windows and doors
Authorities Investigating Multiple ‘Smash and Grab’ Thefts in Lakewood, Toms River
Authorities this morning are investigating multiple smash and grab incidents in Lakewood and Toms River, TLS has learned. Sometime overnight, suspects smashed the windows of multiple vehicles in Lakewood and Toms River and stole items from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood or Toms River...
Lakewood Township Reorganization Meeting to be Held Virtually
The Lakewood Township annual reorganization meeting will be taking place virtually this year, TLS has learned. The meeting will take place at 1:00 PM on January 2. There is still no confirmation on who will be mayor for the 2023 year, although there is speculation the positions will remain the same as 2022.
PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Department Hosts Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer and his administration held a Chanukah Menorah lighting ceremony today. Police Chaplain Rabbi Moshe Dovid Ehrman thanked the administration for their dedication to the public, and then lit the Menorah. The annual event was attended by elected officials, emergency services department heads, and liaisons. “I...
PHOTO: Accident Takes Out Traffic Light in Lakewood
The accident happened approximately 12:30 PM at the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Forest Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. Avoid the area for several hours as the repairs are made.
BREAKING: Vehicle Slams into Store in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A vehicle slammed through a storefront in Lakewood today. The accident happened approximately 11:20 AM on River Avenue. No serious injuries were reported, but the store sustained serious damage.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Motorcyclist Seen Speeding Before Fiery Crash in Lakewood
The motorcyclist injured in an accident on Cedarbridge Avenue in Lakewood this evening can be seen speeding before the fiery crash. Police say it appears he was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 MPH. He was transported to JSUMC with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle he crashed...
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Town Appliance – The Obvious Choice For All Your Appliance Needs!
At Town Appliance we tend to forge a personal relationship with each client and provide them with a pleasant appliance shopping experience with our courteous and patient service. Town Appliance is the largest appliance retailer in the tri-state area, located in Lakewood, NJ. Our highly professional staff has over 40 years of experience in selling appliances, and exceptional knowledge in consumer relations to provide the best, most honest and most efficient customer service there is.
Lakewood Stores Limiting Child Pain Relief Medications As National Shortage Continues
Several Lakewood pharmacies are limiting the amount of pain relief medication for children that families can purchase, as such items continue to be in short supply across the country. The shortage has been attributed to what health experts are calling a tripledemic of three different respiratory viruses, Covid, the flu...
Amtrak Unveils Their New Fleet, Including Faster, More Fuel-Efficient Trains [PHOTOS]
Amtrak has released details of its new Airo trains, which will operate on routes across the country, including several routes in New Jersey, beginning in 2026. “As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement. “Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities.”
BREAKING: New Jersey Governor Murphy Signs Concealed Carry Restriction Bill; Two Lawsuits Filed To Overturn [VIDEO & PHOTOS] [UPDATED]
At an event in Scotch Plains this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, which is the state’s response to the recent United States Supreme Court decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case. The bill was...
