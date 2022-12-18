ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Teen arrested after allegedly firing gun at unmarked Kenosha police vehicle

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Officers say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, after firing a gun at an unmarked Kenosha police vehicle. Members of the Special Investigations Unit were on patrol near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue just after 1 p.m. when they spotted several people cutting through yards. The officers suspected criminal activity and monitored the group from their vehicle.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman in critical condition after hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning at the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Fond Du Lac Avenue. According to police, it happened around 5:15 a.m., and the victim is a 50-year-old Milwaukee woman. Surveillance video obtained by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington fire, hybrid vehicle batteries identified as cause

BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Burlington Fire Department said hybrid vehicle batteries are to blame for a Dec. 15 fire. According to fire officials, crews cut their way into the building on Maryland Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue. Four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found where the fire originated. The batteries...
BURLINGTON, WI
CBS 58

Video sheds new light on bridge death of 77-year-old man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four months ago, a man fell to his death from a Downtown Milwaukee bridge. Now, for the first time, we are hearing what witnesses told police. Police interviewed witnesses in the hour after the tragic accident, and as you will see, even strangers left that day with broken hearts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Milwaukee city services modified for the holidays

MILWAUKEE — The following city services will be modified for the Christmas holiday:. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review your collection schedule here. Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-43 southbound overnight closure

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure on Interstate 43 southbound on Dec. 21. The closure is between Mequon Road (state Highway 167) and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. This is due to the Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire

A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thieves steal minivan with 6-year-old child in backseat

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is relieved to have her 6-year-old son back after thieves stole her minivan as he was sitting in the backseat. Clara Baskin, 37, said around 7:30 Tuesday morning, she was warming up her Honda minivan and getting ready to take her son to school when she realized she forgot her cellphone inside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp

MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI

