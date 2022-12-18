Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision
TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run
A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fond Du Lac and Sherman.
CBS 58
Teen arrested after allegedly firing gun at unmarked Kenosha police vehicle
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Officers say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, after firing a gun at an unmarked Kenosha police vehicle. Members of the Special Investigations Unit were on patrol near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue just after 1 p.m. when they spotted several people cutting through yards. The officers suspected criminal activity and monitored the group from their vehicle.
Mother, 3 children displaced after Racine house fire
The Red Cross is helping a mother and her three daughters after losing their home to a house fire in Racine on Monday.
WISN
Milwaukee woman in critical condition after hit-and-run
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning at the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Fond Du Lac Avenue. According to police, it happened around 5:15 a.m., and the victim is a 50-year-old Milwaukee woman. Surveillance video obtained by...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington fire, hybrid vehicle batteries identified as cause
BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Burlington Fire Department said hybrid vehicle batteries are to blame for a Dec. 15 fire. According to fire officials, crews cut their way into the building on Maryland Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue. Four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found where the fire originated. The batteries...
CBS 58
Video sheds new light on bridge death of 77-year-old man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four months ago, a man fell to his death from a Downtown Milwaukee bridge. Now, for the first time, we are hearing what witnesses told police. Police interviewed witnesses in the hour after the tragic accident, and as you will see, even strangers left that day with broken hearts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-43 NB in Ozaukee County
All lanes are blocked on I-43 northbound at Pioneer Road due to a crash in Ozaukee County. The closure is expected to last at least two hours.
Two people displaced after fire at Town of Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — Two people were forced to evacuate early Sunday due to a fire in the Town of Beloit. Crews were sent to the 400 block of East Community Drive overnight and found some coming from the roof of a building. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Two people and their pets were able...
WISN
Milwaukee city services modified for the holidays
MILWAUKEE — The following city services will be modified for the Christmas holiday:. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review your collection schedule here. Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday,...
WISN
I-43 southbound overnight closure
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure on Interstate 43 southbound on Dec. 21. The closure is between Mequon Road (state Highway 167) and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. This is due to the Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project...
Suspect fatally shoots himself after police pursuit through Kenosha County
A suspect is dead after he shot himself after leading Kenosha County deputies on a police pursuit on I-94 on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
WISN
Alleged shooter dead, 3 injured in reported Kenosha shooting, hostage situation
KENOSHA, Wis. — One suspected shooter is dead and three people were injured in a reported shooting and hostage situation in Kenosha Monday night. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. Kenosha Police said they were initially called to a home on 56th Street...
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN
Thieves steal minivan with 6-year-old child in backseat
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is relieved to have her 6-year-old son back after thieves stole her minivan as he was sitting in the backseat. Clara Baskin, 37, said around 7:30 Tuesday morning, she was warming up her Honda minivan and getting ready to take her son to school when she realized she forgot her cellphone inside.
wgtd.org
Fundraiser Launched for Worker Injured in Attack at Animal Shelter
(WGTD)---A fundraiser has been launched for one of two workers who were attacked Friday at an animal shelter near Union Grove. The worker is the lead volunteer at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary and is identified on a gofundme page by his first name, Taylor. According to a post on the Tiny...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp
MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
Comments / 0