Family of 4 homeless after Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A family of four is homeless after a fire tore through their home early Sunday morning in Henrico County.

Firefighters were called to the 4100 block of Bremner Boulevard, which is off Staples Mill Road not far from Glenside Drive, just before 12:45 a.m.

The two adults and two children inside the home made it out safely, according to fire officials.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the two-story home's roof.

Dominion Energy crews were called to turn off the power to the home as flames near the electrical panel added a layer of difficulty for crews because of live wires, officials said.

Additional crews responded so that teams of firefighters could simultaneously work to extinguish flames on the first and second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .