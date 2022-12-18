Read full article on original website
Judge Reveals Tory Lanez’s Lyrics & Music Videos Could Be “Fair Game” If Rapper Testifies
Testimonies continue to pour in during Tory Lanez’s trial, but it isn’t clear if the Toronto rapper will take the stand. With week two of Tory Lanez’s trial currently underway, it still isn’t clear whether the Canadian rapper will actually testify in front of the jury. However, a judge recently revealed that his lyrics and music video content could be “fair game” if he does.
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
Deb Antney Says OJ Da Juiceman Is A “Real Street Guy,” Gucci Mane Isn’t
The music manager is also denying claims made by OJ last year. Deb Antney is speaking out against one of her former clients. In a recent press run, the music manager responds to some past claims from OJ Da Juiceman. Last year, the “Make the Trap Say Aye” rapper made...
Joe Budden Issues Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” Joe Budden said on the latest episode of his podcast. Joe Budden offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following disparaging remarks about the “Savage” rapper on a recent podcast. On a...
Chrisean Rock Says She’s Had Three Abortions With Blueface
Following the news revealed by the media personality in a recent interview, the complicated relationship gets crazier. It seems as though Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship keeps getting more and more toxic with the more reports that come out. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, they have been all over the headlines throughout the year.
Twitter Reacts To Rumor Of “Not Guilty” Tory Lanez Verdict
Jury deliberations will reportedly continue Friday morning. With testimonies and closing statements bringing Tory Lanez’s trial to a close, many have been awaiting the jury’s verdict. On Thursday afternoon, word began circulating that the Toronto rapper was found not guilty with several outlets reporting it, though it has been found to be untrue.
G Herbo Presses Yung Miami About Diddy’s Newborn Child
Yung Miami taps G Herbo as the next guest on “Caresha Please.”. Another episode of Caresha Please is on the way with Chicago’s own G Herbo. This afternoon, Diddy’s Revolt TV shared the trailer for the next episode of the Yung Miami-hosted show and it looks like it’s going to get spicy. Within the short teaser, Miami gets straight to work, pressing the Chicago rapper about whether the mother of his children get along, if he cheated on Ari Fletcher, and even asks if he’s ever had to “smoke an opp.”
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
Ari Lennox Says Her “Age/Sex/Location” Tour Will Be Her Last
The “Queen Space” singer will start he North America tour next month. After announcing her “Age/Sex/Location” North America tour last month, Ari Lennox has revealed that it will be her last. Shouting out her supporters, she told her European fans that they won’t get to witness her solo tour “due to reasons out of my control.”
Chloe Bailey Debuts New Hairstyle In Holiday-Themed Shoot
The R&B songstress recently opened up about her hair journey in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross. Though Chloe Bailey has been known for wearing stylish loc hairstyles since childhood, the “For The Night” singer has switched things up for a sultry holiday-themed photoshoot. The 24-year-old debuted a...
Young Thug Names Hip-Hop Experts On Witness List In YSL RICO Case
Young Thug’s team submitted a witness list including hip-hop experts and academics. As Young Thug’s court date nears, the Atlanta rapper revealed his witness list in his RICO case. Per AllHipHop, Thug’s legal team submitted their list of witnesses on Sunday. The list included hip-hop academics and experts to take the stand to help his case.
Chika Comes For 50 Cent After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
The “BALENCIES” artist is making it known whose side she’s on as Thee Stallion’s trial with Tory Lanez wages on. When something big is happening in the hip-hop world, you can almost bet that 50 Cent will have something to say about it on social media. Of course, the ongoing Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial is no exception.
Justin Bieber Nearing Close In $200M Deal For Music Catalog
Justin Bieber is reportedly the latest artist who is looking to sell their catalog. More artists are selling the rights to their catalogs for exorbitant amounts. Justin Bieber is the latest to hop on this trend, and it seems like he could be cashing out on nearly a quarter million.
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Against “Vultures”
Her polarizing takes usually divide, and she is calling out the Black community for not canceling Tory. An ally that we’re sure Megan Thee Stallion didn’t expect to have is Candace Owens. The case against Tory Lanez is inching to its conclusion as he defends himself against allegations of assault. Megan testified that Lanez shot her in 2020, but he says otherwise. His defense argued that it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who pulled the trigger.
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants To Face Lil Wayne In A Verzuz Battle
In a recent interview with Superstar Jay, the “Black and Yellow” rapper said the face-off would be “fun.”. Wiz Khalifa has been a staple in the hip-hop game for over a decade now. At this point, he’s stacked up quite the impressive discography sprawling across countless mixtapes,...
Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Gunna Snitching Allegations
Disregarding reports from Akademiks, the artist manager joins 6ix9ine in accusing Gunna of snitching. It’s been less than a week since Gunna’s release from jail after taking a plea deal. As the story and YSL’s RICO case as a whole continue to develop, many big names are weighing...
Deb Antney Thought Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Would “Lock In”
She speaks on artists paving the way for a new generation and hoping that Cardi & Nicki would be close. The impact that women in Rap have on the industry is unprecedented, and Deb Antney has been tracking its progression. As more ladies are staking their claims in Hip Hop, we’re seeing a rediscovered unity—although, there are still moments when internet rifts get the best of them. Antney was instrumental in Minaj’s rise to stardom, and on My Expert Opinion, she spoke about her former client.
T.I. & Joseph Sikora Star In New Horror Film “Fear”
The psychological horror also stars King Bach and Terrence J. Former “106 & Park” host Terrence J, rapper T.I., and Joseph Sikora of “Power” fame are all starring in a new psychological thriller. Fear, set to premiere in theaters next month, follows a group that finds their worst fears unfold after visiting a strange hotel.
Lil Gotit Reacts After 6ix9ine Mentions Lil Keed To Diss Gunna
Lil GotIt and Dolly White tell 6ix9ine to keep Lil Keed’s name out of his mouth. The word “snitch” clearly triggers Tekashi 6ix9ine. Hip-hop’s shunned him (with the exception of Akademiks and Wack 100), but he’s apparently the resident expert when it comes to cooperating with authorities. Needless to say, 6ix9ine couldn’t help but react to the viral video of Gunna admitting YSL is a gang.
Khloe Kardashian Inspires Massive Air Jordan 1 Price Increase
Khloe Kardashian’s sneaker choices have caught the eye of many women. Khloe Kardashian has worn some very nice sneakers over the years. Of course, the Kardashians have been blessed with some truly amazing shoes over the years. This is because of Kim’s marriage to Kanye where she got access to unlimited Yeezys.
