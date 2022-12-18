ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘I had to Google her’: Lena Dunham’s husband Luis Felber says he hadn’t heard of her before they met

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odSdI_0jmpSPm600

Lena Dunham ’s husband, the musician Luis Felber, has revealed he “had to Google” the Girls creator before they met in January last year.

Dunham and Felber, who is known professionally as Attawalpa, met on a blind date in London, after they were set up by mutual friends.

The couple got engaged after seven months of dating, before tying the knot at an intimate ceremony in London on 25 September 2021.

In an article about their relationship, published by The Sunday Times , Felber, 36, said he didn’t know who Dunham was before they met and “had to Google her” before their first date.

He added: “Then I went on her Instagram and I saw her dancing to a song called ‘Red Hot P***y’ in her garden in LA.

“Lena puts herself out there in a really special way. That was all I had to go on at the time.”

Elsewhere, Dunham, also 36, said getting married after seven months of dating “is not something I recommend to everybody but it worked for us”.

She also shared that her marriage to Felber has taught her about “teamwork and compromise”, which is something that has “trickled into my family dynamics and friendships in a really good way”.

Dunham and Felber’s wedding ceremony at London’s Union Club was attended by 60 people. The bride wore three custom Christopher Kane gowns and paired them with low Miu Miu heels.

Her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman and Industry actor Myha’la Herrold.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dolly Parton reveals the key to her 56-year marriage

Dolly Parton has revealed what the key to her happy marriage is with her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean.The 76-year-old singer discussed her marriage during a recent interview with ET Canada and shared that their similar sense of humour is what’s kept their relationship so strong for so long.“We both have a warped sense of humour,” she said. “And I think humour, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humour, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually...
Popculture

Joanna Gaines Undergoes Major Surgery

Joanna Gaines will be taking it easy this holiday season as the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star recovers from spinal surgery. The Magnolia Network personality, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, shared her recent hospitalization journey with her followers Thursday morning, sharing a photo of herself rocking sunglasses and throwing up a peace sign while laying in her hospital bed.
People

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Appears on Today and Reveals Her Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'

Mila shared some "truth bombs" about her mom during Tuesday's episode Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter is not afraid to speak her mind! The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host was met with a surprise appearance from her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Laura, live on air on Tuesday. Although Mila was happy to be at work with her mom, it was what she shared about her mom that made the appearance even more special. After revealing that her family plans to adopt a cat, Mila was asked if she knew what Hoda Kotb loves about her mom the most. "You...
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry to be interviewed by journalist who prompted Meghan’s ‘not OK’ comment in 2019

The Duke of Sussex is recording a new interview with ITV news anchor Tom Bradby to publicise his forthcoming memoir, according to reports. Spare, which has been ghost-written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, JR Moehringer, is expected to contain more revealing insights into Harry’s experience of growing up as part of the royal family and his subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle and move to the US. Bradby, who has known Harry since he was a teenager, is also the person to whom Markle famously confessed she was “not OK” after he asked about her mental health during the...
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey divides fans with shocked reaction to man’s request for gift ideas that cost less than $100

Oprah Winfrey has divided fans after she appeared surprised to learn a $100 Christmas present may not be in everyone’s budget.The former talk-show host’s realisation occurred during a conversation with Colin Drummond, who goes by the username @10gsocial on TikTok, and who identifies himself as TMZ’s Washington Bureau Chief on LinkedIn.In a video uploaded this week, Drummond approached Winfrey to ask her for Christmas gift suggestions for his mother, who he said is “not doing well”. “A favourite gift for my mom, she’s not doing well,” the TikToker said.In response to the question, Winfrey paused to take a moment...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma are held hostage by their children in funny Christmas card

Hilary Duff has shared her family’s relatable holiday card.The Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the silly photo her family took for the Christmas card they will be sending this year. In the picture, Duff and her husband – musician Matthew Koma – are seen with their mouths taped shut as her eldest child, 10-year-old Luca, ties them to chairs using Christmas lights.The couple’s four-year-old daughter, Banks, is seen holding the tape and smiling, while one-year-old Mae is snacking on some sweets.“Happy Holidays!” Duff captioned the post. The Christmas card also reads, “All is not...
The Independent

Princess Kate dedicates Christmas carol service to late Queen’s ‘incredible legacy’

The Princess of Wales has dedicated a Christmas carol service to the late Queen Elizabeth II, paying tribute to her “incredible legacy”.Kate Middleton pre-recorded her introductory message earlier this month during final preparations for the festive concert before more than 1,800 people at Westminster Abbey.The service, which will air on Christmas Eve on ITV, took place on Thursday 15 December, hours after the final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all documentary Harry and Meghan dropped on Netflix.The princess was joined by many members of the extended royal family including the Prince of Wales and their children,...
The Independent

Lily Allen warns of the nepo babies people should really be worrying about

Lily Allen has been posting on social media about “nepo babies”.In recent weeks, TikTok users have shared their fascination with famous figures from the entertainment industry who they didn’t realise had famous or successful parents, christening them “nepo babies” (short for nepotism).Actor Zoë Kravitz (daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet) and model and musician Lourdes Leon (Madonna’s eldest daughter) are among those who, in response, have defended themselves over the debate.Now, singer and actor Allen – daughter of the actor Keith Allen – has weighed in.“The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones...
The Independent

John Mayer reveals who his breakout hit ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ was about

John Mayer has revealed who his breakout single “Your Body Is A Wonderland” was written about.The single was the fourth track on Mayer’s debut album Room For Squares, released in 2001.Mayer has famously dated many celebrities over the years, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston.The singer discussed the origins of the song while being interviewed for popular US podcast Call Her Daddy’s Christmas special, which dropped on Tuesday (20 December).“Your Body Is A Wonderland” came up when host Alex Cooper and Mayer began talking about Mayer’s early years.Contrary to what people might...
The Independent

The Traitors star says game show has given her identity back

The new BBC game show The Traitors reached its shocking conclusion on Thursday (22 December).The programme, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning up to £120,000.Among the contestants was Amanda Lovett, a 54-year-old estate agent mother of five who told PA news agency that the TV show gave her the chance to “have my own identity”.Lovett was picked in the opening episode as one of three “traitors” tasked with selecting each night which of the “faithful” participants must leave the...
The Independent

The Recruit: ‘Brutal’ ending to Noah Centineo’s new series leaves viewers speechless

Noah Centineo’s latest Netflix series, The Recruit, has viewers completely stunned.The comedy-drama stars Centineo as Owen, a rookie CIA lawyer, who becomes dangerously entangled in a game of international politics.After the recent release of its eight-episode debut season on 16 December, viewers are already begging for a second season, given the finale’s “brutal” cliffhanger.“Everyone needs to watch The Recruit on Netflix craziest ending ever,” one Tweeted, with a second adding that it left them with “no words”. “Holy f***, the ending of The Recruit HOLY F*** F***... I need season two now!” a third wrote.A fourth found the...
The Independent

‘Dame’ Claudia Winkleman: The Traitors fans want an OBE for presenter after season finale

The Traitors fans are heaping praise on the show’s presenter after the first season reached its shocking conclusion on Thursday (22 December).The BBC game show saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning up to £120,000.The programme was fronted by Claudia Winkleman, one of the safest hands in the TV presenting business.The veteran host had the key role of selecting the show’s “traitors” – those tasked with selecting which of the “faithful” participants must leave the show, while trying to stay above suspicion themselves.Since then,...
The Independent

Olivia Cooke describes reading House of the Dragon reviews as ‘self-flagellating’

Olivia Cooke has opened up about the media attention from House of the Dragon, explaining that reading reviews of the show on social media felt like “self-flagellating”.The 28-year-old actor said in a new interview: “It’s mad because what they’re talking about is this fantasy version of me that doesn’t exist whatsoever.”Cooke, who also starred in Bates Maotel, said she finds it “so odd” that people talk about actors like they know them.“All you can do is be as authentic as possible,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.After House of The Dragon, Cooke found there was “an immediate visibility” that she had...
The Independent

‘There goes the knighthood!’: Lee Mack pokes fun at Prince Edward during Royal Variety Performance

Lee Mack poked fun at Prince Edward during his opening monologue at the Royal Variety Performance.The stand-up comic hosted the annual celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, which was broadcast on Tuesday (20 December) and attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.In his opening speech, Mack welcomed the audience to the show, before addressing Edward, who is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children.“I’ve got three kids,” he told the audience. “The youngest is the naughtiest. It’s always the youngest that’s the trickiest, isn’t it?“No disrespect,” he added, while the camera cut to a laughing Edward and wife...
The Independent

The Independent

988K+
Followers
318K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy