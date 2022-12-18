ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans go wild as Di Maria gives Argentina 2-0 lead over France in World Cup final

By Sophie Thompson
 4 days ago

Argentina fans are getting excited as the team go 2-0 up to France at the World Cup final, following a 36th minute goal from Di Maria.

Di Maria's comeback in the final is monumental, after he was taken out of Argentina's starting lineup during other knockout games due to injury.

The goal follows Lionel Messi giving the country an early lead, after a penalty against France's Theo Hernandez. Messi has now scored in each of the knockout games of the 2022 World Cup.

