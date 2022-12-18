ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport

A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
DAVENPORT, IA
Genesis First in the Region to Offer Minimally Invasive, Robotic-Assisted Lung Biopsy for Early Detection of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death, largely because it often goes undiagnosed until the disease has advanced and is more. Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, is the first in the Quad-Cities region to offer Ion by Intuitive, a robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies that enables doctors to more easily obtain tissue samples for early detection and staging of lung cancer.
DAVENPORT, IA
Construction Continues On Davenport’s 53rd Street Through 2023

Planning for the future requires investment. While construction can be inconvenient, #Davenport’s $16.2 million investment in East 53rd Street will pave the way for a better high-volume road for many years. The four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project reconstructed the street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in the 2020-2021 during...
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport Public Library Hires New Social Worker

The City of Davenport and Davenport Public Library recognize the importance of investing in the success and well-being of our residents. As a result, Quinn O’Brian was hired and currently serves as the Library Social Worker, providing assistance in navigating the complex system of support available in the community. Since beginning her role, O’Brian has helped 934 individuals with issues including housing instability, homelessness, unemployment, food insecurity, and legal issues, and has fostered 44 partnerships.
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport Central Marching Band Featured In London New Year’s Day Parade

WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on January 1 2023 at 6:00 am to 9:00 am, featuring Davenport Central High Schools Blue Devils Marching Band. The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13th, 2020 to perform in the 2023 London New Years Day Parade. The Blue Devils will join 8000 performers, including the students, traveling to London from all over the world to march in the 36th annual New Year’s Day parade. To see the running order of the parade you can check out https://lnydp.com/lnydp-runningorder/. The parade will also be streaming on the WQPT PBS Video app.
DAVENPORT, IA
Walk On Over To Geneseo Christmas Walk This Weekend

The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: A Victorian Walk Throwback. The Victorian Walk returns for one year only as the 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: Victorian Walk Throwback. This year’s logo features the classic Victorian family walking towards the Central Schoolhouse to celebrate Christmas in Geneseo!. Attending the Victorian...
GENESEO, IL
Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions

The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
BETTENDORF, IA
