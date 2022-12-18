Read full article on original website
Rock Island Students Show Off Their Skills at Violin Recital
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) in partnership with Spring Forward started the project in the Fall of 2021. Both groups reached out to other organizations and foundations to help fund the project. Students are chosen based on participation in music class and overall positive behavior at school. It is...
Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport
A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
Genesis First in the Region to Offer Minimally Invasive, Robotic-Assisted Lung Biopsy for Early Detection of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death, largely because it often goes undiagnosed until the disease has advanced and is more. Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, is the first in the Quad-Cities region to offer Ion by Intuitive, a robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies that enables doctors to more easily obtain tissue samples for early detection and staging of lung cancer.
Looking For Holiday Events In Illinois And Iowa? Check Out The FUN10!
It’s time for our special holiday event version of Fun10!. Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
Construction Continues On Davenport’s 53rd Street Through 2023
Planning for the future requires investment. While construction can be inconvenient, #Davenport’s $16.2 million investment in East 53rd Street will pave the way for a better high-volume road for many years. The four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project reconstructed the street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in the 2020-2021 during...
Davenport’s Adler Offering Special Holiday Deal On Blippi Tickets
Blippi! the wonderful world tour is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Tickets are on sale at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Give your kids Blippi tickets for Christmas and print out the activity sheet to stuff in their stocking!. Get...
Davenport Public Library Hires New Social Worker
The City of Davenport and Davenport Public Library recognize the importance of investing in the success and well-being of our residents. As a result, Quinn O’Brian was hired and currently serves as the Library Social Worker, providing assistance in navigating the complex system of support available in the community. Since beginning her role, O’Brian has helped 934 individuals with issues including housing instability, homelessness, unemployment, food insecurity, and legal issues, and has fostered 44 partnerships.
Moline’s Black Box Theatre Holding Auditions For ‘Natural Shocks’
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Avenue, Moline, is holding auditions for Natural Shocks by Lauren Gunderson December 28 – 6:00-7:30 pm or by video submission. Show is directed by Roger Pavey Jr. About the play:. “Angela is trapped in her basement, waiting out an approaching tornado. Though a...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
Davenport Central Marching Band Featured In London New Year’s Day Parade
WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on January 1 2023 at 6:00 am to 9:00 am, featuring Davenport Central High Schools Blue Devils Marching Band. The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13th, 2020 to perform in the 2023 London New Years Day Parade. The Blue Devils will join 8000 performers, including the students, traveling to London from all over the world to march in the 36th annual New Year’s Day parade. To see the running order of the parade you can check out https://lnydp.com/lnydp-runningorder/. The parade will also be streaming on the WQPT PBS Video app.
Davenport Community Schools’ Wins IASB Team Achievement Award
Davenport Community Schools’ board of directors has won an Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for 2021-22. The DCSD board is one of only 15 across the state of Iowa that earned this award this year. The plaque is presented in recognition of the board’s support...
Looking For Positive News Stories In Illinois And Iowa? Here’s The Good News!
It’s our last What’s The Good News column of the year, and we hope you’ve had a terrific year punctuated with a lot of positive news in your own lives. As always, we’ve been happy to present to you the positive things going on in our community throughout the year on QuadCities.com and on KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live.”
Christmas Concerts Continue At Rock Island Schools
Holiday concerts are taking place at Rock Island schools over the coming week!. Dec. 12th—RIHS Winter Band Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 13th—RIHS Winter Choir Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 14th—Earl Hanson @ 9:00 AM (K-2nd grades) and @ 10:00 AM (3rd-6th...
City Of Davenport Invests In Local Businesses For DREAM Project
The City of Davenport invested $900,000 in seven local businesses through the Commercial DREAM Project. 2022 saw these transformations take place, enhancing the exterior of each commercial property through the repair and rehabilitation of the façade. Graverts Auto Sales LLC. Nico’s Tire. Tappa’s Steak House. Total Cluster...
Walk On Over To Geneseo Christmas Walk This Weekend
The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: A Victorian Walk Throwback. The Victorian Walk returns for one year only as the 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: Victorian Walk Throwback. This year’s logo features the classic Victorian family walking towards the Central Schoolhouse to celebrate Christmas in Geneseo!. Attending the Victorian...
Genesis Will Soon Open Emergency Department at Bettendorf HealthPlex
A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon on December 8, 2022, as part of Genesis Health System’s plan to optimize its emergency services in Scott County. The Emergency Department, at 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, represents the first Genesis Emergency Department in the growing Bettendorf...
Home Free Family Christmas Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre TONIGHT!
Home Free Family Christmas is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents...
Fundraising Efforts Complete for New Galesburg Public Library
After 15 years of dedicated work, community support, and generous donations, the Galesburg Public Library now has the funding needed to complete its new project. The groundbreaking for the new library occurred last April and construction is scheduled to be complete in early 2024. The Galesburg Public Library received a...
Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions
The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
