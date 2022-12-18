WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on January 1 2023 at 6:00 am to 9:00 am, featuring Davenport Central High Schools Blue Devils Marching Band. The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13th, 2020 to perform in the 2023 London New Years Day Parade. The Blue Devils will join 8000 performers, including the students, traveling to London from all over the world to march in the 36th annual New Year’s Day parade. To see the running order of the parade you can check out https://lnydp.com/lnydp-runningorder/. The parade will also be streaming on the WQPT PBS Video app.

