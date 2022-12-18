ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Signs You Might Be Allergic To The Dust In Your House

By Niko Vercelletto
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujx84_0jmpSKbh00

Allergic reactions are not necessarily caused by allergens, explains Mayo Clinic . Instead, allergies occur when a foreign substance is detected by your immune system, which then releases antibodies. These antibodies can inflame your skin, clog your sinuses and airways, and affect your digestive system. Dust, for example, is one of the most common allergens.

Dust is not one single substance, according to Chemical & Engineering News . Instead, it's a collection of random particles, like soil, clothing fibers, bacteria, dust mites, pet dander, and skin cells. In fact, it's estimated that most people suffer from dust mite allergies inside their homes or while visiting other homes, per the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI). Yes, you probably have extremely tiny bugs floating around in your home. However, don't freak out. If you're not allergic to them, then they probably won't cause you any problems.

Now, if you're not sure if you're allergic to dust, here are some signs that can help you.

Symptoms Of Dust Allergy Are Similar To Hay Fever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDmvR_0jmpSKbh00

If you're allergic to dust , you're most likely allergic to dust mites, according to WebMD . Unfortunately, it can be difficult to tell if you're allergic to dust mites. The symptoms are very similar to that of hay fever, which includes a runny nose and excess mucus, explains Mayo Clinic . Keep in mind, most of these symptoms are caused by inflamed nasal passages. If you have asthma, a dust allergy can exacerbate that as well, causing some wheeziness and trouble breathing.

Fortunately, you can tell if you have a dust mite allergy by doing some cleaning and seeing if your symptoms improve. Removing carpets, old mattresses, and pillows, and regularly washing all your sheets in 130 degrees Fahrenheit water is a great first step (per Mayo Clinic ). You can also maintain a low humidity, usually below 50%, which dust mites don't thrive in (via AAAAI ). If you are still experiencing symptoms, you can talk to an allergist as you may be allergic to something else or have a more severe dust allergy.

Read this next: Seasonal Allergies Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
The List

Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet

Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Parade

The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists

Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40

There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
Delish

A Urologist Explains How Much Water You Should Actually Be Drinking

We've all heard at some point that we should be drinking eight glasses of water per day to meet our hydration goals and stay healthy—but is that really true? In a recent video on her YouTube channel, urologist Dr. Rena Malik addresses some myths around water and hydration, starting with the misconception that if you drink less, you will need to pee less often.
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy