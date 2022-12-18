Signs You Might Be Allergic To The Dust In Your House

Allergic reactions are not necessarily caused by allergens, explains Mayo Clinic . Instead, allergies occur when a foreign substance is detected by your immune system, which then releases antibodies. These antibodies can inflame your skin, clog your sinuses and airways, and affect your digestive system. Dust, for example, is one of the most common allergens.

Dust is not one single substance, according to Chemical & Engineering News . Instead, it's a collection of random particles, like soil, clothing fibers, bacteria, dust mites, pet dander, and skin cells. In fact, it's estimated that most people suffer from dust mite allergies inside their homes or while visiting other homes, per the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI). Yes, you probably have extremely tiny bugs floating around in your home. However, don't freak out. If you're not allergic to them, then they probably won't cause you any problems.

Now, if you're not sure if you're allergic to dust, here are some signs that can help you.

Symptoms Of Dust Allergy Are Similar To Hay Fever

If you're allergic to dust , you're most likely allergic to dust mites, according to WebMD . Unfortunately, it can be difficult to tell if you're allergic to dust mites. The symptoms are very similar to that of hay fever, which includes a runny nose and excess mucus, explains Mayo Clinic . Keep in mind, most of these symptoms are caused by inflamed nasal passages. If you have asthma, a dust allergy can exacerbate that as well, causing some wheeziness and trouble breathing.

Fortunately, you can tell if you have a dust mite allergy by doing some cleaning and seeing if your symptoms improve. Removing carpets, old mattresses, and pillows, and regularly washing all your sheets in 130 degrees Fahrenheit water is a great first step (per Mayo Clinic ). You can also maintain a low humidity, usually below 50%, which dust mites don't thrive in (via AAAAI ). If you are still experiencing symptoms, you can talk to an allergist as you may be allergic to something else or have a more severe dust allergy.

Read this next: Seasonal Allergies Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments