Bill Weronko
4d ago
The state of Illinois rapidly collapsing population, high taxation, runaway crime, and dysfunctional government continue to drive out jobs and industry, and the best and brightest. The answer to Illinois problems is not being addressed by Illinois politicians. Illinois is a state without hope.
15
MarCorJTG
4d ago
Thornton used to be an amazing, middle class suburb until the late 80’s. Now it’s pretty much controlled by gangs and crime…..even the cops there won’t intervene
8
Martin Cohn
4d ago
never heard of thorntonship. no such place unless you mean Thornton township. two separate words.
4
Related
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
starvedrock.media
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Grab The Money: Multiple Unclaimed $100K Illinois Lottery Prizes
Let's say, for the purposes of illustration, that you snagged yourself a big-money Illinois lottery jackpot (although it's unlikely given the odds, it's fun to think about). I mean an over-six-figures kind of big jackpot. Other than being completely unaware of your win, can you think of any possible scenario...
Democrats prime statehouses to rewrite ‘red flag’ gun laws
Nineteen states and D.C. already have red flag laws, though many limit who can ask a court to impose gun restrictions on a person suspected of being a threat.
Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is
Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
proclaimerscv.com
$200 and $500 Monthly Direct Payments to start going out to Americans in January – see if you’re eligible
Between $200 and $500 Payments Will Start To Go Out To Americans. See If You’re Qualified. The state of Illinois has given the primary batch of universal basic income payments, benefiting about a total of 3,250 Illinois residents. The program is still on for applications for the monthly paycheck.
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois set to become first state to eliminate cash bail
(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — On Jan. 1, Illinois is set to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, a closely-watched bid to advance racial justice that has also raised concerns about public safety. State lawmakers last year passed a sweeping overhaul of the criminal justice system – the...
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
newschannel20.com
Snow, wind and bitter cold batters central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A huge Winter storm is lashing out at central Illinois. A powerhouse storm system is sliding in from the Midwest setting off snow and buffeting Illinois with wicked winds. Winds will be gusting in excess of 40 MPH, and by late Thursday into Friday, wind gusts could even be approaching 45-50 MPH. Watch out for considerable blowing snow and poor visibility making traveling quite hazardous.
WAND TV
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
Illinois’ Love Affair with Pumpkin Corn Chowder Is A Head-Scratcher
It's no secret that Illinois has a reputation for having some unusual tastes. From deep dish pizza to the beloved Chicago-style hot dog, the Land of Lincoln is no stranger to culinary quirks. But there's one dish, in particular, that seems to have a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Illinoisans: pumpkin corn chowder.
just-food.com
Tyson Foods ‘faces potential staff departures as relocation plans rejected’
Tyson Foods announced plans to close three corporate sites in October, with staff offered a relocation option. Tyson Foods is reportedly facing the departure of hundreds of staff who have declined an offer to relocate under the US meat giant’s planned descaling. The business announced in October it was...
Dire Wolves In Illinois? New Exhibit Investigates Illinois’ Past.
Celebrate the holidays with Burpee Museum's Holocene Holiday on Friday, December 30th, at Rockford' most fossil packed location! The museum will be full of one-day-only activities for adults and children alike from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Dive into the past and take a trip from the Holocene epoch to...
