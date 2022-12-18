ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bill Weronko
4d ago

The state of Illinois rapidly collapsing population, high taxation, runaway crime, and dysfunctional government continue to drive out jobs and industry, and the best and brightest. The answer to Illinois problems is not being addressed by Illinois politicians. Illinois is a state without hope.

MarCorJTG
4d ago

Thornton used to be an amazing, middle class suburb until the late 80’s. Now it’s pretty much controlled by gangs and crime…..even the cops there won’t intervene

Martin Cohn
4d ago

never heard of thorntonship. no such place unless you mean Thornton township. two separate words.

1520 The Ticket

10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois

"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money

fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is

Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois set to become first state to eliminate cash bail

(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — On Jan. 1, Illinois is set to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, a closely-watched bid to advance racial justice that has also raised concerns about public safety. State lawmakers last year passed a sweeping overhaul of the criminal justice system – the...
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
newschannel20.com

Snow, wind and bitter cold batters central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A huge Winter storm is lashing out at central Illinois. A powerhouse storm system is sliding in from the Midwest setting off snow and buffeting Illinois with wicked winds. Winds will be gusting in excess of 40 MPH, and by late Thursday into Friday, wind gusts could even be approaching 45-50 MPH. Watch out for considerable blowing snow and poor visibility making traveling quite hazardous.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois’ Love Affair with Pumpkin Corn Chowder Is A Head-Scratcher

It's no secret that Illinois has a reputation for having some unusual tastes. From deep dish pizza to the beloved Chicago-style hot dog, the Land of Lincoln is no stranger to culinary quirks. But there's one dish, in particular, that seems to have a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Illinoisans: pumpkin corn chowder.
ILLINOIS STATE
