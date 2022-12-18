The boys basketball team put up 83 points in one game and 44 in another and won both games. So what does that say about the Scotties, who had their best start since 2014-15? “That’s a sign of a good team,” coach Frank Muccino said. “We want to be able to play (multiple) ways. We’re still working on some things and it’s a process, but we’re getting there.”

ALVERTON, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO