FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
One of Franco Harris' last public appearances was at North Allegheny's Ingomar Middle School
Just moments before Franco Harris’s surprise appearance to students at Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12, as he walked toward the doors of the auditorium, he was warm, approachable and genuine with the few who were waiting in the lobby. Harris was vibrant and enthusiastic. And it clearly generated...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford trio signs letters of intent, proving program’s power
The WPIAL and PIAA trophies in the display case at Penn-Trafford tell the story of how far the football program has come. But so do the college signers. The hardware is the centerpiece, the ultimate goal, but NCAA signing day also symbolizes the progress the Warriors have made in recent seasons to become an elite team in the state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace, Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci carry A-K Valley flag on signing day
Braylan Lovelace and Nick Curci may be headed to different colleges, but the two Alle-Kiski Valley football standouts on Wednesday shared a similar celebratory atmosphere. They finalized their college decisions to Pitt and Duquesne, respectively, along with friends, family, teammates and coaches on the first day of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period.
WBOY
Rodney Gallagher signs NLI for WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s top-rated commitment has officially signed his National Letter of Intent. WVU football announced Wednesday that Rodney Gallagher of Uniontown, Pennsylvania finished his paperwork to become a Mountaineer. Gallagher classifies himself as an athlete, but he will likely play wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He could be a good addition as WVU will enter 2023 without its top four pass-catchers from this past season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition
For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Cavalry arrives for Belle Vernon
Now that its basketball team is back to full strength, can Belle Vernon make a run at football and basketball titles?. The Leopards have eight players back from the football team that won WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships. Three are starters: Quinton Martin, the returning Trib Westmoreland player of the year, Braden Laux and Alonzo Wade.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt
It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland boys finding different ways to win
The boys basketball team put up 83 points in one game and 44 in another and won both games. So what does that say about the Scotties, who had their best start since 2014-15? “That’s a sign of a good team,” coach Frank Muccino said. “We want to be able to play (multiple) ways. We’re still working on some things and it’s a process, but we’re getting there.”
Local high school standout inks NLI to Michigan
Hewlett helped lead the Cowboys to a 10-2 season his senior year with 317 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job
Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Norwin tops Class 6A poll
There is a new No. 1 in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. Undefeated Norwin surged into the top spot after some impressive wins over other ranked teams. Norwin (6-0), which began the season at No. 4, knocked off Class 4A No. 1 South Fayette (43-40), 4A No. 2 Indiana (47-28), 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (50-23) and 5A No. 4 Latrobe (59-21).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel selects California educator as head of middle school
Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel has selected a California educator to head its Middle School, according to an announcement on Dec. 19 from SSA President Bart Griffith Jr. Michelle Merson will become the academy’s head of Middle Shool, effective July 1, 2023, to replace Amy Nixon who has announced her plans to retire.
Braylan Lovelace, Rasheem Biles Sign to Join Pitt LB Room
The Pitt Panthers now have all of their defensive recruits signed.
WR Zion Fowler changes mind again, rejoins Pitt's 2023 recruiting class
Zion Fowler visited Pitt’s campus five times during the recruiting process. So, even after the three-star wide receiver prospect decommitted from Pitt on Nov. 18, he never stopped thinking about a career with the Panthers. On Tuesday afternoon, the day before national signing day, Fowler of St. Peter’s Prep...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel grad Pilarski catches on with Dodgers
Not only did Fox Chapel graduate Jake Pilarski agree to sign with an MLB team, he will join one of the sport’s premier franchises. Pilarski will sign a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will report to the team’s minor-league training facility in February. Pilarski played for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After knee injury, Greensburg Salem’s Kaitlyn Mankins is back and better than ever
Led to believe she could make a full recovery in four months, a goal-oriented and motivated Kaitlyn Mankins aimed for a shorter time to mend. The Greensburg Salem forward suffered a gruesome injury last January in a game at Franklin Regional. It ended her season, 12 games into her sophomore year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller
In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Win over nemesis Knoch gives Highlands girls basketball team shot of confidence
The Highlands girls basketball team was back at it in practice Tuesday afternoon, one day after a big Section 1-4A victory over Knoch and one day before a nonsection clash with undefeated Armstrong. Six games into the season, the Golden Rams are optimistic about what they have done and where...
Farrell off to best start since 2013 as Steelers race past West Middlesex
For the Steelers, Nasir O'Kane had a team-high 24 points on the night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne hits double-digit wins, rolls past Winthrop
Excitement is building on The Bluff, and with good reason. Duquesne notched its 10th men’s basketball victory of the season Wednesday in its final nonconference game to carry a double-digit win total into Atlantic 10 play for just the fourth time in program history. Dae Dae Grant scored 21...
