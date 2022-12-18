Vote for The Observer’s girls HS athlete of the week, sponsored by One Hour Heating & Air

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s girls high school athlete of the week, sponsored by One Hour Heating & Air .

Misa Garris, Garinger Basketball: The Wildcats’ freshman recorded her first triple-double -- scoring 18 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and 10 steals to lead Garinger to a 41-23 win over East Mecklenburg Dec. 13.

Cassidy Geddes, Newton Conover Basketball: The 5-foot-7 senior scored 31 points and had nine steals in a 77-30 win at West Caldwell Dec. 16.

Geddes also scored 33 points and eight rebounds in a 48-45 victory over Hibriten Dec. 14.

Geddes, a William & Mary commit, is averaging 21.9 points per game for Newton Conover (7-1) this season.

Maddi Geyer, Union Academy Swimming: The Cardinals’ senior won the 200 individual medley (2:08.44) and finished third in the 500 freestyle (5:14.81) as the Union Academy girls’ swim team finished fifth in a Union County meet Dec. 13.

Geyer also won the 200 freestyle (2:02.15), the 100 butterfly (1:03.82) and led both the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays to victory as the Union Academy girls’ swim team won the Yadkin Valley 1A conference meet Dec. 16.

Abby Kerrins, Charlotte Country Day Indoor Track: The Buccaneers’ sophomore ran a 5:11.61 to win the 1,600-meter run in her first indoor track meet ever at the COROS Holiday Classic at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Dec. 17.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman Basketball: The 5-foot-10 senior scored 24 points, had nine rebounds and eight assists in a 79-17 win at South Iredell Dec. 13.

Lewis-Williams also scored 14 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 74-40 victory over Watauga Dec. 16.

Lake Norman, ranked No. 1 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, is a perfect 10-0 overall through Sunday.

Jaida McClure, Providence Day Basketball: The 5-foot-9 freshman point guard scored a season-high 18 points to lead Providence Day to a 48-42 win over Greensboro Day Dec. 17.

McClure is averaging 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for Providence Day (9-1, through Sunday).

Jaida McGrew, Mountain Island Charter Track: The Raptors’ sophomore ran a school-record 7.25 to win the 55-meter dash at the Donna Davis Holiday Invitational at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Dec. 15.

McGrew, who also helped the 4 X 200-meter relay to victory and was runner-up in the 300-meter dash, was named most valuable player (MVP) of the Donna Davis Invitational.

This was McGrew’s first indoor meet of the season.

Chloe Norman, West Lincoln Basketball: The West Lincoln senior scored 36 points to lead the Rebels to a 69-48 win at Bandys Dec. 16.

Norman also scored 19 points in a 55-54 overtime victory over Fred T. Foard Dec. 13.

West Lincoln is 6-2 overall through Sunday.

Sydney Sanders, Charlotte Catholic Swimming: The Cougars’ senior won the 200 individual medley, the 100 butterfly, while helping the 200 medley relay to victory and the 200 freestyle relay to a runner-up finish against Providence Dec. 16.

The Charlotte Catholic girls’ swim team also beat Providence in the same meet.

Sanders is a University of Alabama signee.

Shantte Siliezar, Covenant Day Basketball: The Lions’ senior forward scored a career-high 31 points to go with 10 rebounds to lead Covenant Day to a 60-48 win at Arborbrook Christian Dec. 15.

Siliezar was averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds this season going into her career day.

Covenant Day (5-6) also lost to 55-19 to Northside Christian Dec. 16.

Jerin Truesdale, Myers Park Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior forward scored 12 points, had five rebounds and two steals in a 65-36 win at Hough Dec. 12.

Truesdale also had 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 70-26 victory at Harding Dec. 13.

She finished off the week with 11 points and two steals in a 50-40 win over Ardrey Kell.

Myers Park is 8-2 overall through Sunday.

Jessica Worthey, Independence Basketball: The 5-foot-7 junior scored 21 points, including the game-winning basket with 15 seconds left to lead Independence to a 62-61 win at No. 1 Charlotte Catholic Dec. 13.

Worthey also had four points in a 59-16 win over Garinger Dec. 16.

Worthey is averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for Independence (7-1) through Sunday.

