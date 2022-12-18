ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetsdale, PA

Phenomenal 6-4 freshman Oumou Thiero carries on family tradition with Quaker Valley girls basketball

By Ray Fisher
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland boys finding different ways to win

The boys basketball team put up 83 points in one game and 44 in another and won both games. So what does that say about the Scotties, who had their best start since 2014-15? “That’s a sign of a good team,” coach Frank Muccino said. “We want to be able to play (multiple) ways. We’re still working on some things and it’s a process, but we’re getting there.”
ALVERTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford trio signs letters of intent, proving program’s power

The WPIAL and PIAA trophies in the display case at Penn-Trafford tell the story of how far the football program has come. But so do the college signers. The hardware is the centerpiece, the ultimate goal, but NCAA signing day also symbolizes the progress the Warriors have made in recent seasons to become an elite team in the state.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace, Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci carry A-K Valley flag on signing day

Braylan Lovelace and Nick Curci may be headed to different colleges, but the two Alle-Kiski Valley football standouts on Wednesday shared a similar celebratory atmosphere. They finalized their college decisions to Pitt and Duquesne, respectively, along with friends, family, teammates and coaches on the first day of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne hits double-digit wins, rolls past Winthrop

Excitement is building on The Bluff, and with good reason. Duquesne notched its 10th men’s basketball victory of the season Wednesday in its final nonconference game to carry a double-digit win total into Atlantic 10 play for just the fourth time in program history. Dae Dae Grant scored 21...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY

Rodney Gallagher signs NLI for WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s top-rated commitment has officially signed his National Letter of Intent. WVU football announced Wednesday that Rodney Gallagher of Uniontown, Pennsylvania finished his paperwork to become a Mountaineer. Gallagher classifies himself as an athlete, but he will likely play wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He could be a good addition as WVU will enter 2023 without its top four pass-catchers from this past season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt

It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Norwin tops Class 6A poll

There is a new No. 1 in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. Undefeated Norwin surged into the top spot after some impressive wins over other ranked teams. Norwin (6-0), which began the season at No. 4, knocked off Class 4A No. 1 South Fayette (43-40), 4A No. 2 Indiana (47-28), 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (50-23) and 5A No. 4 Latrobe (59-21).
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller

In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job

Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel grad Pilarski catches on with Dodgers

Not only did Fox Chapel graduate Jake Pilarski agree to sign with an MLB team, he will join one of the sport’s premier franchises. Pilarski will sign a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will report to the team’s minor-league training facility in February. Pilarski played for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition

For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
FOX CHAPEL, PA

