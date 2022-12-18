Read full article on original website
Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.
William Lawrence “Larry” Trotter, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lawrence “Larry” Trotter, of Youngstown, Ohio fell asleep into death on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 with his wife, Helen, by his side. William was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on November 15, 1952 to the late Grangent and Dorothy Trotter. William attended Technical...
Agnes C. Myers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes C. Myers, 100, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Windsor House in Canfield. Born November 21, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter Earl and Mary (Meenachan) Collins. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of East High School.
Mary Margaret Davis, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Davis, 87, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 from a long term illness at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing Facility. Mary was born on September 26th, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Michael Sokol and Mary Malik. She graduated from Struthers High...
Jessie “Butch” James Graves III, Youngstown, Ohio
Mr. Jessie James Graves llI, 73 (affectionately called Butch by his family and. Close friends), departed this life peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at The Reserve of Brentwood Assisted Living of Northfield, Ohio assisted by Hospice of Suncrest and his sister, Maxine Jones. Jessie was born the first of...
Eileen Gibbs, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Gibbs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 84. Eileen was born on January 17, 1938. She was an active member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple for over sixty-two years. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, a visitation member for the church’s senior citizen group known as the Golden Goodies and as a worker at the church’s welcome desk for new visitors. Her faith in Christ was the utmost of importance to her and she never missed an opportunity to share her faith with others.
Pauline V. (Copeland) Kunce, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – TOGETHER AGAIN. Pauline V. Kunce, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Country Club Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on September 11, 1938 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Hilda (Vail) and William Copeland. Pauline was...
Ronald “Ron” A. Raga, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Raga, 64, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on January 31, 1958, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Jo (Fotheringham) Raga. He was a 1976 graduate of West Branch High School. He...
Ronald Carl Peters, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Carl Peters, 80, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Ronald was born on January 3, 1942 in Salem, Ohio to the late Quinten and Helen (Cox) Peters. Ronald was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked...
John R. Kotchmar, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Kotchmar, 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Caprice Healthcare Center, in Boardman, after a short illness surrounded by his family. Mr. Kotchmar was born August 11, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew and Helen (Berdy) Kotchmar.
George J. Dubos, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Dubos, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. George was born September 30, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late George and Katherine (Gerlach) Dubos. He graduated from...
Thomas “Tom” R. Gough III, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Gough III, 75, of Cortland, died in the evening on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Gough was born on December 31, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas R....
Allan H. Knupp, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan H. Knupp, 84, died Monday evening, December 19, 2022 at Sharon Regional. He was born February 27, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Harold A. and Frances M. Enyeart Knupp and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Knupp was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard...
Arlene Ruth Fisher, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Ruth Fisher, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls with her family by her side. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred...
Cloyd L. Brown, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cloyd L. Brown, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, in his home. Mr. Brown was born on December 14, 1938, in Harwick, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Cloyd C. Brown and Edna (Butterfield) Brown and attended Sharon High School. He...
Charlet Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlet Smith, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 29, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Margo Greathouse Anderson. Charlet was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
Tommy Woolf, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Woolf, Jr., 52, of Berlin Center, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tommy was born on March 18, 1970 in Alliance, Ohio to Tommy and Elaine (Blake) Woolf. Tommy was a graduate of Sebring...
Richard A. Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Hettrick, age 85 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Richard was born June 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Berl M. and Ruth A. Kesner Hettrick. He was a graduate of Hubbard High School. Richard was...
Brian E. Sheffield, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian E. Sheffield, 62, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 18, 2022, at Hospice House after suffering a stroke at home. Brian was born December 10, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles E. Sheffield and Ruth Allene Millard Sheffield and was a lifelong area resident.
Mary Ann Shaffer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Shaffer, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, December 19, 2022. Mary Ann was born November 2, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Victor and Anne (Zlunko) Sich. She became a notary public in 1974 and...
