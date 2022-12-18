Read full article on original website
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
Charlotte native opens new beauty shop
CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In South Carolina
Mashed found the best chain restaurant in each state, including this regional South Carolina favorite.
wfmynews2.com
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Atrium, Novant hospitals penalized for medical conditions that emerged at facilities
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 30 hospitals across the Carolinas lost out on federal money two years in row for failing to prevent hospital-acquired conditions (HAC) leading up to the pandemic, according to a WCNC Charlotte analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The payment reductions,...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year
Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
countynews4you.com
Justice Rally for Shanquella Robinson Reveals Doubts
CHARLOTTE, NC — Saturday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, historically known for 138 years, as the gathering place for Blacks seeking justice, transparency, and consolation served as host for the rally. Again, the community gathered in honor of Shanquella Robinson known as Quell, at only 25 years old was, killed October 29th, in Cabo, Mexico. She left a legacy in Charlotte, worldwide and on social media according to tributes spoken by her family members, official dignitaries, social organizations’ representatives, former classmates, and clergy members.
Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties, including $2 billion to reimburse customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – Wells Fargo Bank, which has its East Coast headquarters in a tower on South College Street, has been ordered to pay $3.7 billion in a civil penalty and reimbursements for harming more than 16 million consumer accounts during the past few years. CNN first reported the penalty this morning by the […]
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
WRAL
Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
