Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native opens new beauty shop

CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year

Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
countynews4you.com

Justice Rally for Shanquella Robinson Reveals Doubts

CHARLOTTE, NC — Saturday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, historically known for 138 years, as the gathering place for Blacks seeking justice, transparency, and consolation served as host for the rally. Again, the community gathered in honor of Shanquella Robinson known as Quell, at only 25 years old was, killed October 29th, in Cabo, Mexico. She left a legacy in Charlotte, worldwide and on social media according to tributes spoken by her family members, official dignitaries, social organizations’ representatives, former classmates, and clergy members.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested

The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
CORNELIUS, NC
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC

