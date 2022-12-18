ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two NYPD recruits suspended after being caught having sex at Police Academy bathroom: Reports

By Shaina McLawrence
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Cops seek tips in theft of tools from maintenance room in Clifton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary in Clifton. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 2:50 a.m. when an unidentified individual entered 240 Park Hill Ave. through an unlocked door. Once inside, the individual removed tools valued at about $2,000 from a maintenance room, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘I will shoot you b----.’ He’s accused of scary Staten Island carjacking of woman.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old man threatened to shoot a woman during a terrifying carjacking in New Brighton. Dashane Williams of Laurel Avenue in Stapleton was arrested on Dec. 6 for the incident two weeks earlier on Nov. 22 around 7:20 p.m. on the 100 block of York Avenue, according to police and the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Thomas Andrew Dobias, 65, of Bethlehem, Pa., died Dec. 19. A native of Queens, he married Diane Barber in 1992 and moved to Staten Island. He enjoyed taking care of his four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy