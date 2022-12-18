Two NYPD recruits suspended after being caught having sex at Police Academy bathroom: Reports

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
Staten Island man, 48, accused of filming girl in bathroom with hidden camera
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested an Annadale man after they allege a girl discovered a hidden camera while she was changing her clothes inside a home. Billy Taaffe, 48, of the 400 block of Rathbun Avenue, was arrested on Dec. 5 for the alleged incident that occurred on an earlier date.
NYPD probing report of robbery in Staten Island’s Prince’s Bay section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a robbery in Prince’s Bay on Thursday afternoon. The robbery was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Hank Place and Seguine Avenue, according to preliminary information from a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops probe reported lunch-hour robbery at West Brighton restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is probing a report of a robbery at a restaurant in West Brighton during the Thursday lunch hour. The incident was reported at 1240 Castleton Ave., according to information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI).
Cops seek tips in theft of tools from maintenance room in Clifton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary in Clifton. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 2:50 a.m. when an unidentified individual entered 240 Park Hill Ave. through an unlocked door. Once inside, the individual removed tools valued at about $2,000 from a maintenance room, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island man accused of attacking 2 with nunchucks during robbery, then head-butting cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man attacked two victims with nunchucks during a robbery in his Tompkinsville community, then assaulted a police officer while he was being processed at the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George several hours later, authorities allege. Jorgie Ortiz of Victory Boulevard was told...
NYPD: Raid leads to hallucinogenic mushrooms, drugs on Staten Island; man, 31, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege they found hallucinogenic mushrooms and other drugs during a raid at the Berry Houses apartments in Dongan Hills. Police armed with a search warrant swarmed the apartment of Andre Parks at the complex on Jefferson Street around...
‘I will shoot you b----.’ He’s accused of scary Staten Island carjacking of woman.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old man threatened to shoot a woman during a terrifying carjacking in New Brighton. Dashane Williams of Laurel Avenue in Stapleton was arrested on Dec. 6 for the incident two weeks earlier on Nov. 22 around 7:20 p.m. on the 100 block of York Avenue, according to police and the criminal complaint.
Video shows NJ Transit driver pull out gun after being assaulted by three teenagers, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City allegedly fired his gun after being jumped by a group of teens, video shows. Charles Fieros, 48, faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
Gun NJ Transit driver from S.I. used to shoot teen had ‘large capacity magazines,’ authorities allege; records show old arrests on S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Jersey Transit driver who allegedly shot a teenager after being assaulted was packing three “large capacity magazines” at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hudson County (N.J.) Superior Court. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island,...
NYPD: Assault-style rifles recovered in home and luxury car on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officers seized three assault-style rifles from the home and luxury car of a 25-year-old man in West Brighton as part of an investigation into a prior domestic incident, authorities allege. Yosiah Slok was arrested on Sunday morning after police recovered the weapons inside his home...
Source: Employees forced to floor at gunpoint in robbery of smoke shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Employees were forced into the basement and made to lie down on the floor at gunpoint by four masked suspects during a terrifying robbery at a smoke shop in Port Richmond, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. At least one of the...
Steven Molinaro released on $5M bond; new details revealed in S.I. shooting incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Facing a three-count indictment stemming from a shooting inside his Fort Wadsworth home, Steven Molinaro, grandson of former borough president James Molinaro, made bail Tuesday and was released from federal custody. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis granted a $5 million bond in Brooklyn Federal Court...
Verdict delivered in Conn. heist with Staten Island ties that left jewelry store owner shot dead
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two ex-cons with ties to Staten Island were found guilty by a federal jury this week for their involvement in a 2020 jewelry heist that left one man dead and prompted an FBI investigation. Paul (Tony Pro) Prosano, 62, of Brooklyn, and Thomas Liberatore, 65,...
Vehicle overturns in crash on Broadway in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A two-car crash that left one of the vehicles flipped onto its side blocked the intersection of Broadway and Glenwood Place in West Brighton around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. An NYPD Emergency Service truck was seen clearing the crash scene by righting the flipped car and...
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
From Krispy Kreme to Lobo Loco: These big-name brands opened on Staten Island in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Have you purchased a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme yet, or taken in an indie flick at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema? Several new and innovative businesses have opened their doors on Staten Island this year, bringing with them a host of novel tastes and experiences. Here’s...
NYC to transform school cafeterias across all 5 boroughs, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will reimagine the student dining experience by transforming cafeterias in public schools across the five boroughs — including at least two Staten Island schools, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced Tuesday. Adams and Banks announced the expansion...
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Thomas Andrew Dobias, 65, of Bethlehem, Pa., died Dec. 19. A native of Queens, he married Diane Barber in 1992 and moved to Staten Island. He enjoyed taking care of his four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Staten Island speed cameras issued $15M+ in fines in 2022. We break down the top 20.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The speed cameras scattered across Staten Island have been busy this year, issuing hundreds of thousands of violations resulting in millions of dollars in fines. The total number of violations being issued has spiked since the city’s speed cameras switched to 24/7 operation at the beginning...
Top 10 new Staten Island restaurants for 2022, and 3 Honorable Mentions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s fresh restaurants are a mixed bag of full-blown, sit down establishments and an overwhelming number of casual counterparts. The accompanying list pays mind to this varied range of genres we’ve seeing in 2022. Honorable mention goes to three concepts. The first...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0