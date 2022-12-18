ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg OKs comprehensive plan, eyes blight demolition, playground upgrades

By Jeff Himler
 4 days ago
Preparations already are underway for some of the Greensburg projects recommended in an updated comprehensive plan approved this week by city council.

Providing guidance for city officials through 2040, the Shape Greensburg plan includes goals for blight mitigation and improvement of recreational facilities.

“As we start looking at 2023 and the city’s priorities, we’ll see that council is already working on things suggested by the (Shape Greensburg) steering committee,” city Councilman Gregory Mertz said.

Mertz noted the city has been included in a $10.4 million West­moreland County campaign against blight that will start this month with demolition of the vacant, dilapidated Advance Furniture building on South Main Street.

Minniefield Demolition Services has been contracted to raze the six-story building at a cost of $270,000. Work was expected to begin Dec. 17.

County officials hope the resulting open lot will attract a responsible developer to construct a building that would add to the local tax base and workforce. Other options that have been discussed include a space where food trucks could operate.

“The next phase of blight will focus on homes, and I believe the area by (Excela Westmoreland Hospital) is going to be a major focus,” Mertz said.

City recreational projects that are planned next year include updating play equipment at several neighborhood playgrounds and revamping the Spring Avenue Park in the Fifth Ward.

In addition to new play equipment, the Spring Avenue site is slated to get a pavilion or smaller pergola.

“Soon we’ll accept bids on construction,” Mertz said.

The Shape Greensburg plan also includes recommendations for downtown revitalization, parking, multimodal transportation, property maintenance and improved communications.

Visit shapegreensburg.com for more details of the plan.

