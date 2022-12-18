Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition
For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
One of Franco Harris' last public appearances was at North Allegheny's Ingomar Middle School
Just moments before Franco Harris’s surprise appearance to students at Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12, as he walked toward the doors of the auditorium, he was warm, approachable and genuine with the few who were waiting in the lobby. Harris was vibrant and enthusiastic. And it clearly generated...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Cavalry arrives for Belle Vernon
Now that its basketball team is back to full strength, can Belle Vernon make a run at football and basketball titles?. The Leopards have eight players back from the football team that won WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships. Three are starters: Quinton Martin, the returning Trib Westmoreland player of the year, Braden Laux and Alonzo Wade.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel selects California educator as head of middle school
Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel has selected a California educator to head its Middle School, according to an announcement on Dec. 19 from SSA President Bart Griffith Jr. Michelle Merson will become the academy’s head of Middle Shool, effective July 1, 2023, to replace Amy Nixon who has announced her plans to retire.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland boys finding different ways to win
The boys basketball team put up 83 points in one game and 44 in another and won both games. So what does that say about the Scotties, who had their best start since 2014-15? “That’s a sign of a good team,” coach Frank Muccino said. “We want to be able to play (multiple) ways. We’re still working on some things and it’s a process, but we’re getting there.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace, Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci carry A-K Valley flag on signing day
Braylan Lovelace and Nick Curci may be headed to different colleges, but the two Alle-Kiski Valley football standouts on Wednesday shared a similar celebratory atmosphere. They finalized their college decisions to Pitt and Duquesne, respectively, along with friends, family, teammates and coaches on the first day of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job
Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford trio signs letters of intent, proving program’s power
The WPIAL and PIAA trophies in the display case at Penn-Trafford tell the story of how far the football program has come. But so do the college signers. The hardware is the centerpiece, the ultimate goal, but NCAA signing day also symbolizes the progress the Warriors have made in recent seasons to become an elite team in the state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school wrestling notebook: Butler ends Waynesburg’s winning streak at 42
When Butler defeated Waynesburg, 40-32, in wrestling Saturday, it was the Raiders’ first loss to a WPIAL team in 42 matches. The Golden Tornado have been on the brink of reaching the WPIAL elite in recent years, and winning the Kiski Area Duals launched them to a new level.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Win over nemesis Knoch gives Highlands girls basketball team shot of confidence
The Highlands girls basketball team was back at it in practice Tuesday afternoon, one day after a big Section 1-4A victory over Knoch and one day before a nonsection clash with undefeated Armstrong. Six games into the season, the Golden Rams are optimistic about what they have done and where...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt
It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After knee injury, Greensburg Salem’s Kaitlyn Mankins is back and better than ever
Led to believe she could make a full recovery in four months, a goal-oriented and motivated Kaitlyn Mankins aimed for a shorter time to mend. The Greensburg Salem forward suffered a gruesome injury last January in a game at Franklin Regional. It ended her season, 12 games into her sophomore year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel grad Pilarski catches on with Dodgers
Not only did Fox Chapel graduate Jake Pilarski agree to sign with an MLB team, he will join one of the sport’s premier franchises. Pilarski will sign a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will report to the team’s minor-league training facility in February. Pilarski played for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller
In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
cranberryeagle.com
Schools announce early dismissals Thursday
Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
Pitt Signs Three-Man Transfer Recruiting Class
Phil Jurkovec, Donovan McMillon and Christian Veilleux are officially Pitt Panthers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne hits double-digit wins, rolls past Winthrop
Excitement is building on The Bluff, and with good reason. Duquesne notched its 10th men’s basketball victory of the season Wednesday in its final nonconference game to carry a double-digit win total into Atlantic 10 play for just the fourth time in program history. Dae Dae Grant scored 21...
morethanjustparks.com
7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets rebound with 139-119 win over Beaver County
It’s not unusual for the Steel City Yellow Jackets to come out slow about the Beaver County Indians. The teams know each other well and Pittsburgh’s team routinely starts slowly in New Castle. The Indians came out strong with a 12-0 run, before Kenny Holmes sank a three-pointer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 22, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Winners named in Tarentum holiday light contest. Tarentum Recreation Board...
