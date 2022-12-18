Dec. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news regarding various area residents. “Diphtheria has been very prevalent in this vicinity this fall, and I hope the worst is over now. Thomas Arnold lost three children in 8 days with it and had two other cases of it, but they were improving at last accounts.”

