Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild has visited approximately 10 elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. At each school, the students played Christmas songs interspersed throughout a poem performed by Science Hill senior Kaylee...
Johnson City Press
Free throw contest to be held at V.O. Dobbins
Time to test your free-throw skills with Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department. Whether it’s “nothing but net” or a dreaded airball, you’re bound to have an evening of fun at the V.O. Dobbins Sr Complex competing against your fellow ballers. The Kingsport Parks and Recreation...
Johnson City Press
Roundup: West Ridge scores win over Sullivan East at Holiday Hoops
BRISTOL — An aggressive West Ridge team finished with 20 more free throws in taking a 61-55 over Sullivan East in Wednesday’s early game of the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops at Viking Hall. Alexis Hood was the leading scorer for the Lady Wolves with 17 points, while Fallon...
Johnson City Press
ETSU women defeat Mount St. Mary's for 12th non-conference win
CHEROKEE, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team set a modern record with its 12th non-conference win of the season Thursday night over Mount St. Mary’s at the Cherokee Harrah’s Casino. ETSU (12-3) took control in the second half for a 75-62 victory over...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 22
Dec. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news regarding various area residents. “Diphtheria has been very prevalent in this vicinity this fall, and I hope the worst is over now. Thomas Arnold lost three children in 8 days with it and had two other cases of it, but they were improving at last accounts.”
Johnson City Press
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Johnson City Press
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center
Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition
MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT
An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
Johnson City Press
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Johnson City Press
Moravian downs Word of God in classic to cap off Alpha Invite
KINGSPORT — Two of the country’s best for high school basketball played an instant classic in the private schools championship of Thursday’s Alpha Invitational at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Moravian Prep’s Jordan Marsh knocked down a 3-point shot with five seconds to go to give the Lions...
Johnson City Press
Lady Cyclones earn win in South Carolina tourney
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Elizabethton’s girls knocked off a red-hot Georgia team Tuesday. Lina Lyon and Marlee Mathena combined for 29 points as the Lady Cyclones ended White County’s 12-game winning streak with a 63-49 decision during a holiday tournament.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: New Sullivan director may have additional evaluations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a new director of schools contract with Chuck Carter in the new year. And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations per the suggestion of a board member.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.
ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November. The event is a monthlong initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army to help community brave the cold
KINGSPORT — With temperatures expected to dip into the single digits with strong winds and possibly snow, the region is preparing for a blustery holiday. The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport announced it will open a warming station at the 505 Dale St. location from Friday, Dec. 23, to Sunday, Dec. 25, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Region braces for brutal cold, snow
Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morristown predicts there could be half an inch to one inch of snow left behind in Kingsport with one to two inches of snow in higher elevations.
Johnson City Press
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Johnson City Press
Season of giving: Salvation Army distributes gifts to 712 angels
The need was great — the giving was greater. More than 700 children will have a merrier Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of community members who adopted them off of The Salvation Army Angel Tree. The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport passed out grocery gift cards and Christmas presents to 320 families on Tuesday during its annual Angel Tree distribution day. Staff, advisory board members and volunteers, including members of Vietnam Veterans 979, distributed colorful red packages filled with toys, books and clothes for each of the 712 angels in the Kingsport area.
Johnson City Press
Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold
With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a windchill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with windchills up...
