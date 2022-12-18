Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in front of the victim's home at 2931 Morgan Avenue in Pelham Gardens, authorities said.

Responding officers found the man, whose name was not immediately released, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Daily News , the man and his neighbor lived on separate floors of the three-family house but had an ongoing dispute over noise complaints.

“We were supposed to move two weeks and I’m a widow now,” the victim’s wife told CBS New York . “I’m a widow now with four boys. I can’t believe this.”

Cops have identified the shooter but have not yet made an arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.