Bronx, NY

Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in front of the victim's home at 2931 Morgan Avenue in Pelham Gardens, authorities said.

Responding officers found the man, whose name was not immediately released, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Daily News , the man and his neighbor lived on separate floors of the three-family house but had an ongoing dispute over noise complaints.

“We were supposed to move two weeks and I’m a widow now,” the victim’s wife told CBS New York . “I’m a widow now with four boys. I can’t believe this.”

Cops have identified the shooter but have not yet made an arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.

Marcia Miller
4d ago

I going through the same noise I can understand after a Hard day's work just want to come home to some peace. Sorry for your loss but always consider others.I am sure he asked you to reduce the noise but you ignored it. People are going through and eventually snap one day.

