Read full article on original website
Related
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
NBC Sports
Report: Ryan Tannehill “very likely” out for the season
The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair. Tannehill originally injured...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Pitt Signs Three-Man Transfer Recruiting Class
Phil Jurkovec, Donovan McMillon and Christian Veilleux are officially Pitt Panthers.
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16
After losing in crushing fashion to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, the Washington Commanders badly could use a victory this Saturday. Washington (7-6-1) will need to play one of its best games of the 2022 season, however, as they travel across the country to take on the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, winners of seven straight. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final wild-card spot in the NFC, but the Seahawks and Lions lurk just a half-game back.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Quinnen Williams, Trevor Lawrence are active
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was considered a game-time decision for Thursday Night Football, and he will play tonight. The Jets don’t list him among their inactives. Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 14. He has 47...
NBC Sports
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.
NBC Sports
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
Playoffs within reach for the Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins may have lost their third straight game on Saturday, but fans should feel good about Miami's performance, as their path to the playoffs is now clearer. Catch up fast: Miami — road underdogs in freezing-cold Buffalo — lost 32-29 to the AFC East-leading Bills on a last-second field goal.
NBC Sports
Tyler Huntley throwing at Thursday’s practice, Lamar Jackson absent again
All signs continue to point toward Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson is not on the practice field Thursday, which means he has missed his third straight week of practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Falcons until later in the day, but the lack of on-field work makes it almost certain that Jackson will remain sidelined.
atozsports.com
Titans sign former Vols quarterback
The Tennessee Titans are bringing in quarterback depth as an insurance policy for Ryan Tannehill‘s ankle. The Titans have agreed to a contract with former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs has spent a majority of the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he broke camp on the...
NBC Sports
49ers plan to activate Javon Kinlaw to face Commanders
The 49ers designated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return from injured reserve this week and he is set to play against the Commanders on Saturday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that the team plans to activate Kinlaw ahead of kickoff. Kinlaw tore his ACL last season and played three games for the Niners before more knee trouble forced him onto the injured reserve list.
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt made Pro Bowl after missing seven games, Eddie Jackson missed two and was off the ballot
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a foot injury and wouldn’t be able to participate even if he made the Pro Bowl, but Jackson isn’t happy about his snub — especially compared to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed more time than Jackson but still made the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
NBC Sports
Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report
Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice. But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback. The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a...
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett wearing different helmet, adding visor after second concussion of the year
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to play against the Panthers on Saturday after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion and he will be sporting a new look in his return to action. The concussion was the second of the season for Pickett and he said on Thursday...
NBC Sports
Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
Comments / 1