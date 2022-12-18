Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5dc.com
Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area. Authorities say the person...
foxbaltimore.com
Two people displaced in overnight Howard County house fire
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Howard County on Wednesday. Howard County Fire & EMS units were on the scene of a house fire in the 9300 blk of Madison Avenue, Laurel. There were no reported injuries to civilians or personnel. Crews...
mocoshow.com
Driver Struck By Passing Car After Exiting Vehicle Following Collision
A driver of a vehicle involved in a collision got out of their vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle on the 11500 block of Veirs Mill Rd on Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The collision occurred at approximately...
Wbaltv.com
Suspect arrested after Edgewood woman fatally shot in her driveway
EDGEWOOD, Md. — Deputies arrested a suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell was shot by 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson. Deputies said they believe Wise shot Blackwell in her own driveway.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Serious Crash On Three Notch Road
UPDATE – Northbound traffic is being routed to the shoulder, use caution in the area. MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Braxton Way.
Wbaltv.com
Edgewood domestic homicide suspect arrested; sheriff examining how protective order was handled
BEL AIR, Md. — Authorities arrested a man early Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in Edgewood. Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, surrendered to authorities around 3 a.m. at a gas station in Hanover, Pennsylvania, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Kisha Blackwell, 46, was shot...
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)
From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
Video shows crews saving driver from burning vehicle on Rt. 50 in Annapolis
Fire crews and a police officer were captured on video making a dramatic rescue of a driver trapped in a burning vehicle on Route 50 near the I-97 on-ramp in Annapolis.
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
WTOP
1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia
One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Wbaltv.com
70-year-old man dies in crash on Route 32 in Sykesville
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sykesville. County police said officers were called around 12:56 p.m. Sunday to the southbound lane of Maryland Route 32 near the Carroll County line, where two SUVs collided. Police said the driver of a Honda CRV...
One Hospitalized At MD Trauma Center Following Shooting In Edgewood, Sheriff Says (DEVELOPING)
One person was transported to an area trauma center following a reported shooting in Harford County on Tuesday night. Police say that deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2800 block of Majesty Lane in Edgewood shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to investigate a reported shooting.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
wnav.com
AACOPD Reports a Home Invasion in Glen Burnie
A 22-year-old, Justin Michael Stien is accused of committing a home invasion in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. Anne Arundel County Police say that the suspect broke into a residence of women. and assaulted them. One victim said that the suspect retrieved a large kitchen knife and pressed it against her body while threatening to kill her in her home at the 7900 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. Police arrested Stien at his residence in the 500 block of Pontiac Avenue in Brooklyn.
