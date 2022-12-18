Read full article on original website
Related
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
NBCMontana
HD 80 hopeful questions whether reservation votes should count
HELENA, Mont. — A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries...
Too Cold in Montana: Cancel These Christmas Song Lyrics This Year
People from warmer places have told me they envy that I usually have a "white Christmas" because I live in Montana, but this year I think they'd prefer to stay where they are. It's not just cold— it's like, stupid cold. I don't understand weather but apparently we're getting these winds from Siberia? I will never forgive Siberia for this.
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]
Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
Flathead Electric Crews working to restore power in Montana cold snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Montana Sapphires Amaze, But Are They Truly Rare?
Montana has every right to be proud of the sapphires that can be found here. Why are these sapphires so special and are they actually rare? Yes, and we learned all the 'dirt' about these incredibly popular gemstones. Montana is the ONLY source of sapphires that are mined in the...
KTVZ
NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut
MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.
As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
Rails to Trails
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
Under Appeal: Montana High School Football Co-Op to be Dissolved
Small-town Montana high school football rivalries can get pretty intense. And not just among players. Then the towns and school enrollments get smaller. And smaller. And eventually neighboring schools, while not always neighborly and not always that neighboring, need to merge and coexist if they want to have a football program at all.
Northwestern Energy Braces for Peak Power Demand in Montana Cold
Managers of Montana's largest utility say they're ready for this week's extreme cold, although they expect the near-record temperatures to cause peak demand on the grid. And they're hoping their customers will take precautions as well, such as having their "outage kits" ready to go. Like other power providers and...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are Mountain Lions Killing Wolves In Pacific Northwest And Will It Start Happening In Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the eternal canine vs. feline struggle, mountain lions in Washington and Oregon have been scoring kills on wolves, but don’t count on that happening too often in Wyoming. Killing between the species is rare here, and mountain lions remain...
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0