TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant - FT
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China is expecting a peak in COVID-19 infections within a week, a health official said, with authorities predicting extra strain on the country's health system even as they downplay the disease's severity and continue to report no new deaths.
Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact eyed
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than $1 on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season.
