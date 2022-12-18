Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Jeff Hardy’s Status
Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother Matt earlier this year in AEW, but unfortunately their reunion was cut short when Jeff was arrested for DUI and then suspended. During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast Matt Hardy shared an update on his brother and he noted that the former WWE Champion is doing exactly what he needs to do.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Confirms He Was Never Offered An AEW Contract
Many of the wrestlers who were released from WWE over the last few years have made appearances on AEW programming, and some of them have also signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Ex Fires Back At Fans Dragging Her Amid Cheating & Abuse Claims
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. Unfortunately, that seems like a distant memory at this point after the latest drama concerning The Original Bro. Things have just not been going well for Riddle as of late. He was removed from WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s first ex decided to fire back at fans dragging her.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
stillrealtous.com
Controversial Name Hinting At WWE Return?
Over the last few years WWE released a number of wrestlers one of which happened to be none other than Eva Marie. During her time with WWE, Eva Marie was often a heat magnet on social media as she was heavily criticized by the fans, and now it seems that the fans are talking about a potential return for the former WWE star.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE Monday Night Raw back in May and it’s been reported that The Boss negotiated her WWE departure months ago under the condition that she can’t take wrestling related bookings until January 1st. January is right around the corner, and it’s expected that...
PWMania
Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Hired People to Break Into Vince McMahon’s Residence During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair’s podcast has become more unfiltered in recent weeks as he has been very blunt about certain people in the wrestling industry, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. On the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Flair was asked what he thinks about Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. He said some interesting things about Geraldo Rivera in his response. What Flair said has reportedly never been stated publicly before, and nothing has been reported to back up the claims. In 1992, Rivera covered the WWF scandals, including an episode in which Rita Chatterton appeared to accuse McMahon of rape.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
Comments / 0