Oklahoma City, OK

Rocky Mount Telegram

Defense fuels Northern Nash boys past Bunn

RED OAK — The Northern Nash varsity boys basketball team participated in a “trap game” on Wednesday night. The Knights used their smothering defense, which featured multiple traps in the corners and wings, to force turnovers and score in transition as well as in a halfcourt set on their way to a 69-31 Big East 2A/3A Conference victory at home. Northern Nash improved to 3-0 in the league and 7-0...
BUNN, NC
Sportico

Ishbia Pays Ballmer-Style Revenue Multiple for Phoenix Suns

Billionaire Mat Ishbia reached an agreement this week to buy a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns at a $4 billion valuation, a deal that put him in a league with Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer—in more ways than one. Not only did the price top the previous record of $3.3 billion that Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2019, it set another NBA mark for its price-to-revenue multiple, the common valuation metric investment bankers use for sports teams. The $4 billion price tag is 13.3 times the Suns’ 2021-22 revenue and just over 12...
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Exclusive: Brandon Boston Jr. Reacts to Winning G-League Showcase MVP

The Ontario Clippers, The LA Clippers' G-League affiliate, captured the Winter Showcase Cup Championship on Thursday, defeating the Windy City Bulls in a game decided by the final shot. Much like the revamped All-Star game rules, the final quarter of this game was decided by a target score, which was 25 points added to the total score of the leading team entering the fourth.
Centre Daily

Is Tobias Harris Overlooked? Pistons Coach Weighs In

When the Indiana Pacers came to South Philly in October, head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris deserves more credit as an offensive scorer. At the time, Harris was off to a quieter start to the year as the Sixers ran through Joel Embiid, James...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Lakers: This Hall Of Fame Laker Is Santa’s Favorite Scorer

Given that your Los Angeles Lakers are frequently featured on the NBA's marquee Christmas day scheduling, it may come as no surprise that a certain Laker superstar holds the record for most points scored on the holiday. Per Game of Inches, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant notched a whopping...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Understated As Can Be, McMillan Confirms He’s Returning for 2023

No surprise video, no splashy graphic, just eight words. On Thursday, wide receiver Jalen McMillan used a rather understated approach to let everyone know he would return to the University of Washington football team in 2023. "I'm coming back for next year. Go huskies," he posted on Twitter, feeling no...
SEATTLE, WA

