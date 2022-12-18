ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelso, WA

‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ag4ms_0jmpOmPj00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.

The incident unfolded just before midnight Saturday, Kelso police said in a release. Longview police had gone to the home in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue and asked for mutual aid from nearby agencies.

The details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time, but Kelso police said one of their officers shot and wounded the man. No one else was injured, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. “At the time of this press release (5:13 a.m. Sunday) the suspect was alive,” officials said.

An independent investigation is underway by the Clark County Major Crimes Team.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 9

Related
KOIN 6 News

Shroom House owner, manager face 40 drug charges

On Dec. 16, a grand jury formally charged alleged Shroom House owner Steven Tachie and alleged store manager Jeramiahs Geronimo with a slew of drug charges after the West Portland storefront was raided by the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 8 for the suspected illegal sale of psychedelic mushrooms.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy