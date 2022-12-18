‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.

The incident unfolded just before midnight Saturday, Kelso police said in a release. Longview police had gone to the home in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue and asked for mutual aid from nearby agencies.

The details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time, but Kelso police said one of their officers shot and wounded the man. No one else was injured, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. “At the time of this press release (5:13 a.m. Sunday) the suspect was alive,” officials said.

An independent investigation is underway by the Clark County Major Crimes Team.

No further information is available at this time.

