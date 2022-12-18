Notes from the Enemy: Denver Broncos rule Russell Wilson out with injury, Nathaniel Hackett on hot seat and more

Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Ex-Broncos Super Bowl champion RB in hospice with kidney condition
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in hospice care as he deals with a difficult medical condition. Hillman’s former teammates, Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe, shared the tough news Tuesday on 104.5 The Fan in Denver about the former running back. #BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing... The post Ex-Broncos Super Bowl champion RB in hospice with kidney condition appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Sirianni addresses whether Eagles will shut down Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Nick Sirianni says any talk about shutting the star quarterback down until the postseason is premature. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Philadelphia’s win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.... The post Nick Sirianni addresses whether Eagles will shut down Jalen Hurts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
