Notes from the Enemy: Denver Broncos rule Russell Wilson out with injury, Nathaniel Hackett on hot seat and more

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Nick Sirianni says any talk about shutting the star quarterback down until the postseason is premature. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Philadelphia's win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO