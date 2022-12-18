ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno County tops California production of winter squash

FRESNO, Calif. ) — Winter squash is a popular crop here in Fresno County. While California ranks second in squash production nationwide, Fresno County is the top producer in the state. Out of $43 million in squash production for the state, Fresno County accounted for nearly $5.7 million in...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Helping to transition from school to work

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Dinuba community-based instruction class is a program for special needs adults to help them with the transition from school to work, from childhood to adulthood. It teaches them the skills they need to become self-sufficient. One of these students Aaron Gibson is always...
DINUBA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Watch: Teachers Fear for Their Safety at Fresno Middle School

This week, teachers and a parent described to the Fresno Unified School Board a troubling scenario on a district campus where students are out of control and face no consequences for violence, profane language, and other forms of misbehavior. Leanna Bromley, who is in her first year at Wawona Middle...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Education Matters: Career Technical Education Center Internship Program

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Students at the Career Technical Education Center Charter School are taking advantage of the Internship Program to learn hands-on experience focusing on construction and manufacturing, both considered to be pathways that are growing within jobs. The focus is on hands-on learning where students are taught...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis PD: Dispute between brothers leaves one dead

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead. Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue. According to the authorities, the […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

CHP: One killed after driver runs stop sign in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a woman was killed early Wednesday morning when her vehicle was hit by another in western Fresno County. CHP says the 29-year-old Kerman woman was a passenger in a car that was driven by 29-year-old Ivan Torres of Kerman. Torres...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno. This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno. Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Visalia Man Receives Life Sentence in Case Worthy of ‘Dateline’

In a case worthy of “Dateline,” a Visalia man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife to death 16 years ago. Tulare County Judge Nathan Leedy imposed the sentence on Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, on Dec. 16. The sentencing followed Leedy’s finding that Hughes...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP.  The […]
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA

