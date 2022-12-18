Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno County tops California production of winter squash
FRESNO, Calif. ) — Winter squash is a popular crop here in Fresno County. While California ranks second in squash production nationwide, Fresno County is the top producer in the state. Out of $43 million in squash production for the state, Fresno County accounted for nearly $5.7 million in...
yourcentralvalley.com
Helping to transition from school to work
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Dinuba community-based instruction class is a program for special needs adults to help them with the transition from school to work, from childhood to adulthood. It teaches them the skills they need to become self-sufficient. One of these students Aaron Gibson is always...
yourcentralvalley.com
FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
GV Wire
Watch: Teachers Fear for Their Safety at Fresno Middle School
This week, teachers and a parent described to the Fresno Unified School Board a troubling scenario on a district campus where students are out of control and face no consequences for violence, profane language, and other forms of misbehavior. Leanna Bromley, who is in her first year at Wawona Middle...
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Career Technical Education Center Internship Program
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Students at the Career Technical Education Center Charter School are taking advantage of the Internship Program to learn hands-on experience focusing on construction and manufacturing, both considered to be pathways that are growing within jobs. The focus is on hands-on learning where students are taught...
Clovis PD: Dispute between brothers leaves one dead
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead. Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue. According to the authorities, the […]
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
Visalia PD ask for help identifying men in connection to homicide
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police are looking for help in identifying four people of interest in the homicide that took place on December 8, 2022, in Visalia. Police say that at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Green Olive Bar located in the 1400 block of Mineral King Avenue for the reports of […]
KMPH.com
CHP: One killed after driver runs stop sign in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a woman was killed early Wednesday morning when her vehicle was hit by another in western Fresno County. CHP says the 29-year-old Kerman woman was a passenger in a car that was driven by 29-year-old Ivan Torres of Kerman. Torres...
Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno. This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno. Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old […]
CHP: 1 dead, 7 injured including 4 children in Fresno County Crash
Fresno County, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman was killed, and three adults, four children sustained injuries ranging from major to critical after a two-vehicle collision in Fresno County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say that at about 10:00 a.m. the CHP responded to a major injury collision on Jefferson […]
GV Wire
Visalia Man Receives Life Sentence in Case Worthy of ‘Dateline’
In a case worthy of “Dateline,” a Visalia man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife to death 16 years ago. Tulare County Judge Nathan Leedy imposed the sentence on Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, on Dec. 16. The sentencing followed Leedy’s finding that Hughes...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno smoke shop shooting suspects identified, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified in the alleged shooting at a Fresno smoke shop that left one man dead on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly before noon officers responded to Superior Smoke Shop, located at 2721 North Blackstone Avenue, regarding a shot spotter […]
Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP. The […]
Victim’s sister killed in Fresno murder-suicide, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol said a woman who was killed in a murder-suicide on the night of Dec. 17, while riding with her sister in the southbound lane of the 41 freeway near Ashlan Avenue, was not the intended target. “It’s very tragic, very alarming, we’re just glad no one else […]
GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
Body found during structure fire in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a body was found following a shed fire in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0