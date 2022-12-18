Read full article on original website
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax breakMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $600 in BonusesAneka DuncanDenver, CO
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Is Tobias Harris Overlooked? Pistons Coach Weighs In
When the Indiana Pacers came to South Philly in October, head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris deserves more credit as an offensive scorer. At the time, Harris was off to a quieter start to the year as the Sixers ran through Joel Embiid, James...
Pelicans Buck Spurs Behind CJ McCollum's Big Night
The New Orleans Pelicans were able to fend off a late rally from the San Antonio Spurs and break a four-game losing streak.
McCollum scores 40, Pelicans top Spurs 126-117 to end skid
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-117 on Thursday night to end their four-game losing streak. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won despite Zion Williamson being scratched from the lineup because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Pelicans — who also were missing forwards Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. — made 13 3-pointers. McCollum hit seven from deep, and his first gave New Orleans the lead for good at 3-2 in the opening minutes. “We needed that type of production from him with the guys being out,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “It’s beautiful to watch when he’s on the floor and he’s scoring like he does.”
Ishbia Pays Ballmer-Style Revenue Multiple for Phoenix Suns
Billionaire Mat Ishbia reached an agreement this week to buy a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns at a $4 billion valuation, a deal that put him in a league with Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer—in more ways than one. Not only did the price top the previous record of $3.3 billion that Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2019, it set another NBA mark for its price-to-revenue multiple, the common valuation metric investment bankers use for sports teams. The $4 billion price tag is 13.3 times the Suns’ 2021-22 revenue and just over 12...
Lakers News: De’Aaron Fox Gets Honest About Ejection From Lakers-Kings Game
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell 134-120 to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, despite LeBron James notching his fifth consecutive 30+ point performance one week away from his 38th birthday. L.A. still managed to lose despite the Kings being without their star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, down...
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Broncos and, according to ESPN’s...
Doc Rivers Isn’t Worried About James Harden’s Playing Time
James Harden made it clear going into the 2022-2023 NBA season that he was healthy and ready to embark on the season without any setbacks. Through the Philadelphia 76ers’ first nine-game stretch, Harden averaged 37 minutes on the floor. Off to a successful start, putting up 22 points and ten assists per game, Harden looked refreshed. Unfortunately, an early setback occurred.
Exclusive: Brandon Boston Jr. Reacts to Winning G-League Showcase MVP
The Ontario Clippers, The LA Clippers' G-League affiliate, captured the Winter Showcase Cup Championship on Thursday, defeating the Windy City Bulls in a game decided by the final shot. Much like the revamped All-Star game rules, the final quarter of this game was decided by a target score, which was 25 points added to the total score of the leading team entering the fourth.
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees
NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
Broncos Promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncosannounced Tuesday that rookie quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Guarantano will serve as the third QB behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien, likely for the balance of the season. What's more, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the...
