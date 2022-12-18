ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
NBC Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery

You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
Police: One dead in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police discovered one person...
RCPD: Man allegedly threw brick at a semi in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Yuma Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Crete Carrier Corporation reported a 40-year-old man...
WIBW

Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.
