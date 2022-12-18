Read full article on original website
Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
Men, illegally in Kansas City, convicted of kidnapping, murder
A jury convicts two men, illegally in Kansas City, of kidnapping and murdering a man they planned to rob in April 2017.
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting Wednesday in Northland
An investigation is underway after a shooting killed a person on Wednesday afternoon in the Northland.
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Independence, Missouri police investigating two separate, fatal crashes along US 24 Hwy Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating two different fatal crashes along the same stretch of highway Wednesday. Police said officers were first called to U.S. 24 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard to investigate a single-vehicle crash. Officers said a Lexus was traveling westbound on 24...
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery
You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
Police: One dead in Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police discovered one person...
'This is what happens': Johnson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle hit by vehicle driving too fast for road conditions
GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has a warning for anyone driving in Thursday's winter storm: Slow down or stay home if you can. Officials with the department said a patrol vehicle was struck on Interstate 35 at Gardner Road during the height of the snowfall Thursday morning.
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
RCPD: Man allegedly threw brick at a semi in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Yuma Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Crete Carrier Corporation reported a 40-year-old man...
Snowglobe Express Train from Baldwin City catches fire, no injuries reported
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the call went out just after 8:30 p.m. that the engine had caught fire on the Snowglobe Express Train from Baldwin City, just across the county line into Franklin County.
Fire damages Gardner house overnight
A Gardner family is looking for a place to stay after fire heavily damaged their home near West 185th Street and Hickory.
Investigation underway after fire at Overland Park duplex leaves 1 dead
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon in Overland Park that left one person dead.
Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.
One dead after vehicle overturns in Kansas City’s Brush Creek
One person died after being recovered from a vehicle in Brush Creek near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and The Paseo in Kansas City.
John Carnes allegedly spent $1M at casinos, took over $800K while evading taxes
An Independence attorney has been indicted on nine counts of tax evasion, obstruction and failing to pay personal taxes.
Dog mauled at Kansas City-area home while tethered, undergoes life-saving surgery
A dog was mauled at his Kansas City area home while tethered by two other dogs and Great Plains SPCA says he had little way to defend himself.
