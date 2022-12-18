ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Was Argentina penalty kick the correct decision? Debate rages on whether Angel Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele

By Feargal Brennan
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Larry Brown Sports

Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade

Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News

Manchester United urged to sign Portugal World Cup sensation Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Goncalo Ramos "could be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" for Manchester United, according to Kleberson, who has urged his former club to sign the striker. WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos upstaged Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup when he was selected to start ahead of the 37-year-old in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick to help his country to a 6-1 victory, and he has since been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United.
Sporting News

Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.

