Kaylee McKeown Becomes 2nd Woman to Concurrently Own Olympic, World, CG, and SCW Titles
SCM (25m) Kaylee McKeown’s 200 backstroke victory in 1:59.26 just missed breaking her own world record from two years ago, but she still made history on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 200 back win solidified the 21-year-old Australian as the second woman ever to concurrently...
WATCH: Kyle Chalmers on the Motivation and Sacrifice it Takes to Become World Champion
The Olympic champion is currently getting a week of training under his belt with fellow Icon and world-topper, Adam Peaty. Current photo via World Aquatics. We sat down with newly crowned world champion Kyle Chalmers to dissect his performances at the short course world championships. Chalmers breaks down his historic swims and the pressure of racing on home soil. The Olympic champion is currently getting a week of training under his belt with fellow Icon and world-topper, Adam Peaty. Chalmers says they are wired similarly and it’s been a great learning experience training with him.
2022 Swammy Awards: South American Male Swimmer of the Year – Nicholas Santos
Now 42 years old, Santos has pushed the limits of what we thought to be possible in this sport perhaps more than anyone, at least within the context of age. Stock photo via World Aquatics. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 SOUTH AMERICAN MALE SWIMMER...
Diana Taszhanova Sets Pair of Kazakhstani Records At Vladimir Salnikov Cup
SCM (25 meters) Kazakhstani swimmer Diana Taszhanova set two National Records at the recently-concluded Vladimir Salnikov Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, lowering the short course meter marks in the women’s 200 butterfly and 400 freestyle. Taszhanova swam to a time of 2:14.14 in the 200 fly, breaking the previous...
Men Eligible To Compete In Artistic Swimming At Olympics For First Time In Paris
The new rules will permit a maximum of two men to compete in the team event at the Olympic Games. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Lausanne 22 December 2022 – The International Olympic Committee has given its approval for World Aquatics to allow men to participate in the artistic swimming competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (artistic swimming was formerly known as synchronised swimming, until 2017)
Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
Kameneva Clocks Two Russian Records At 2022 Vladimir Salnikov Cup
SCM (25m) For the 16th time, the Vladimir Salnikov Cup took place in St. Petersburg, with many of Russia’s top athletes taking to the water after having been banned from international competitions such as this year’s Short Course World Championships. The Russian ban extends to both FINA and...
Which Nation Had The Best Relay Exchanges At Short Course Worlds?
SCM (25m) Relays come fast and furious at the Short Course World Championships. Over the six-day competition, there are a whopping 12 different relay events, and with such a large sample size, we’re able to get a glimpse into which countries are the best and which have some work to do on their exchanges.
Gorbenko Downs Two Israeli Records At Short Course Nationals
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli national Short Course Championships kicked off this week, with Anastasia Gorbenko getting off to a quick start. On day one, 19-year-old Gorbenko fired off two national records, first in the women’s 200m back and then in the women’s 50m freestyle. Gorbenko played it...
Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Held & NC State Swim Alumna Lexie Lupton Get Married
2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held and fellow NC State swimming alumnus Lexie Lupton married on December 3, 2022, and shared their wedding via Instagram. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held and fellow NC State swimming alumnus Lexie Lupton got married on December 3,...
BOTR in 2023 Josh Parent Swims Best Time in 1650 Free at New England Senior Champs
SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Highlighting the meet was BOTR Florida commit for the class of 2023 Josh Parent. Parent won all of his individual races. Most notably, Parent dropped over 11 seconds in his 1650 free. Parent dropped from a 15:08.44 to a 14:56.60. This was a huge drop for the Florida signee as that time would place him at #16 in the NCAA so far this season (Note: The 1650 free is not typically swum at dual meets so most times are from midseasons). It took a 14:52.40 to score in the event at NCAAs last season.
Relay Qualification For Paris 2024 Now Goes Through Fukuoka & Doha World Championships
The remaining 13 slots available for relay qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games can now be attained at either Fukuoka 2023 or Doha 2024. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Aquatics announced Thursday updated qualification procedures for four of the five aquatic disciplines that will be contested at...
Claire Curzan Raced 1600 Meters Over 19 Swims At Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Claire Curzan took on an incredibly daunting schedule at the Short Course World Championships. Already scheduled to be the busiest female swimmer on the U.S. roster with five entries coming into the meet, Curzan added the 200 backstroke to her lineup at the last minute after Rhyan White was forced to pull out of the competition due to an undisclosed illness.
Popovici Proved Something To Himself At SC Worlds: “I Am Way Stronger Than I Imagined”
SCM (25m) Despite being arguably the top swimmer of 2022, David Popovici came into last week’s Short Course World Championships doubting himself. Coming off a breakout year that included winning long course world titles in the men’s 100 and 200 free, breaking the world record in the former, the Romanian sensation didn’t believe he had what it took to succeed in the short course pool.
World Champs Me Backstroke Me Ryan Murphy Ne Create Ki History
SCM (25m) Ek Hi World Championships Mein Teeno Backstroke Events Sweep Karne Wale First Swimmer Bane Ryan Murphy. Sunday Ko 200 Back Ka Title Jeette Hi Inhone 2022 Short Course World Championships Mein Teeno Back Events Apne Naam Kar Ke History Create Kar Di. In 27-Year-Old American Ne U.S. Men’s...
LIVEBARN Race of the Week: USA, Australia Set Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay WR in Epic Tie
Never count out Kyle Chalmers. The 24-year-old Aussie sprint ace erased a 1.3-second deficit on the final leg of the men’s 4×100 medley relay on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, helping his Australian squad tie the United States for gold and set a new world record (3:18.98) along the way.
William Yang Posts 100 Free PB To Lead Young Talent At NSW State Age Championships
LCM (50m) After a two-year hiatus, the New South Wales Senior State Age Championships returned to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. The 7-day meet saw both veterans and rising stars take to the pool, with nearly 500 athletes taking part in the elite meet. Warringah Aquatic’s Lachlan Davies got the...
Short Course World Champs DEEP Dive | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne Current photo via World Aquatics. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the...
Seven Swimmers Named 2022-2023 Victor Davis Memorial Fund Award Recipients
The Victor Davis Memorial Fund gives out financial awards to help amateur Canadian swimmers continue pursuing elite swimming. Swimming Canada has named 7 swimmers as recipients of the 2022-2023 Victor Davis Memorial Fund Awards. The Victor Davis Memorial Fund was established in memory of Davis and continues to help inspire...
SwimSwam’s Official 2022 Swammy Awards Index
Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh were two of the biggest stars of 2022 in the pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 was an action-packed year. In the aftermath of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, this year featured an unprecedented number of major international competitions: the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships took place within a two-month timeframe in the summer, and we also saw the world’s best juniors put their talents on display with World Juniors, Euro Juniors and Junior Pan Pacs on the calendar.
