SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Highlighting the meet was BOTR Florida commit for the class of 2023 Josh Parent. Parent won all of his individual races. Most notably, Parent dropped over 11 seconds in his 1650 free. Parent dropped from a 15:08.44 to a 14:56.60. This was a huge drop for the Florida signee as that time would place him at #16 in the NCAA so far this season (Note: The 1650 free is not typically swum at dual meets so most times are from midseasons). It took a 14:52.40 to score in the event at NCAAs last season.

