4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District
The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024. Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com.
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
legalexaminer.com
Religious Schools In Missouri Has A Climbing Number Of Lawsuits Against Them
The numbers are rising as now 30 lawsuits have been filed against two boarding schools in southwest Missouri, Circle Of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School and Agape Boarding School. Accusations include emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of former students. The most recent case to be heard in federal court...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan
If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
kcur.org
Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri
If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
KTTS
Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County
(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
kggfradio.com
Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information
The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow cover increases on state highways in Mid-Missouri
Columbia Public Works said Thursday morning that crews are out salting roads but that salt would become ineffective by afternoon. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow cover increases on state highways in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to almost 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively working due to the winter weather that is affecting the Heartland. The MSHP has been keeping followers up to date on their Twitter page. From midnight to 6:00 p.m., on December 22, Troop C has responded to 282 calls for service.
Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake documents in order to get anywhere,” he said, […] The post Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri dispensaries prepare for legal sales of recreational marijuana
Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri are preparing for the legal sale of recreational marijuana beginning on Feb. 6, 2023.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES EVERYONE TO MAKE GOOD DECISIONS REGARDING NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATIONS
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding New Year’s celebrations. During the 2022 New Year’s period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri. The 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period begins at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December...
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson activates National Guard, emergency operations center ahead of winter storm
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday afternoon he was activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the expected winter storm later this week. Parson also activated the emergency operations center. Parson signed Executive Order 22-09 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold...
