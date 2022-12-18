Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available
The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
Mavs Have Few Realistic Trade Options; 76ers’ Tobias Harris One of Them?
Unless things magically turn in a different direction for the Dallas Mavericks in the next few weeks, the franchise might be nearing a crossroads when it comes to its current roster construction. Through 31 games, the Mavs have a 15-16 record and are tied for 10th place in the Western...
Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams Remain on NBA Rookie Ladder
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has continued to include himself within the best bunch of 2022 rookies, this week coming in at No. 7 on the NBA’s official rookie ladder. Williams hasn’t seen a spike in production like past weeks, but he has remained consistent: averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go along with his season averages of 10.8, 3.3 and 2.8.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Ishbia Pays Ballmer-Style Revenue Multiple for Phoenix Suns
Billionaire Mat Ishbia reached an agreement this week to buy a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns at a $4 billion valuation, a deal that put him in a league with Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer—in more ways than one. Not only did the price top the previous record of $3.3 billion that Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2019, it set another NBA mark for its price-to-revenue multiple, the common valuation metric investment bankers use for sports teams. The $4 billion price tag is 13.3 times the Suns’ 2021-22 revenue and just over 12...
Exclusive: Brandon Boston Jr. Reacts to Winning G-League Showcase MVP
The Ontario Clippers, The LA Clippers' G-League affiliate, captured the Winter Showcase Cup Championship on Thursday, defeating the Windy City Bulls in a game decided by the final shot. Much like the revamped All-Star game rules, the final quarter of this game was decided by a target score, which was 25 points added to the total score of the leading team entering the fourth.
Is Tobias Harris Overlooked? Pistons Coach Weighs In
When the Indiana Pacers came to South Philly in October, head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris deserves more credit as an offensive scorer. At the time, Harris was off to a quieter start to the year as the Sixers ran through Joel Embiid, James...
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Showing ‘No Indication’ Christian Wood is Available
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood this season. After being acquired from the Houston Rockets via trade over the summer, many assumed Wood would automatically become the Mavs' starting center. However, Dallas signed veteran center JaVale McGee in free agency two weeks later and promised him the starting gig. After McGee was benched seven games into the season, Dwight Powell took over as the starting center.
Odds: Wizards, Bulls, Warriors, and Lakers Considered Most Likely Landing Spots for Gary Trent Jr.
For all the rumors surrounding Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, and potential Toronto Raptors trades in the coming months, nobody on the team is more likely to be dealt this year than Gary Trent Jr. View the original article to see embedded media. It's the simple reality of his contract situation...
Lakers: This Hall Of Fame Laker Is Santa’s Favorite Scorer
Given that your Los Angeles Lakers are frequently featured on the NBA's marquee Christmas day scheduling, it may come as no surprise that a certain Laker superstar holds the record for most points scored on the holiday. Per Game of Inches, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant notched a whopping...
LeBron James Congratulates Dwyane Wade On His Hall Of Fame Nomination
LeBron James was among the many who celebrated Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade being among the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next summer. James took to Twitter to congratulate Wade while also saying he is a lock to get in. Here's what James wrote:. "Congrats to my brother @DwyaneWade...
Could Duo of Longhorn RB’s Cedric Baxter and Tre Wisner Earn Playing Time As Freshmen?
The Texas Longhorns have boasted some of the best running backs in college football history, from legends such as Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams to recent greats such as Bijan Robinson. Robinson, who won the Doak Walker, is off to the NFL after declaring for the draft and forgoing his...
Jordan Mason is Questionable for Saturday with a Hamstring Injury
Jordan Mason injured his hamstring Wednesday during practice and had to leave. Now the 49ers list him as questionable to play Saturday against the Washington Commanders. It's unclear how severe Mason's injury is, but it seems unlikely the 49ers would push him to play through a soft-tissue injury just a few days after pulling it, especially considering they already clinched the division and the No. 3 seed.
George Pickens Misses Final Practice With Illness
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was not present for the team's second practice of Week 16, listed with an illness on the injury report. Pickens was not in the locker room after practice and did not seem present at the facility throughout the day. He was there yesterday, but it's unknown if he'll return for the final walk-through tomorrow. He is not listed with an injury tag on the final injury report.
Lions OC Explains What Disappointed Him About Offense
Even though the Detroit Lions are not taking anything away from their seventh victory of the 2022 season, certain issues came up offensively that could have ended up being more costly, as the road game ended up coming down to the wire. Even though the offensive line has been receiving...
