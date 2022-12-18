ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James' Injury Status For Wizards-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

LeBron James is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers.

UPDATE: LeBron James was upgraded to available.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Washington Wizards in California.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Sunday."

James comes into the night with averages of 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 21 games.

The Lakers last played on Friday night when they defeated the Denver Nuggets 126-108 (at home).

James had 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals on 13/20 shooting from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

Right now, the Lakers are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-16 record in their first 28 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 7-7 in the 14 games they have played at home.

Meanwhile, the Wizards come into the game as one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA.

They are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak, which has dropped them from 11-10 in their first 21 games to 11-19 in their first 30 games.

The Wizards are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and 3-12 in the 15 games that they have played on the road.

Earlier this month, the two teams faced off in Washington, D.C., and the Lakers won 130-119.

James had 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes of playing time.

