James
4d ago
I think if you're a real Journalist, you should find out what you are writing about. This town doesn't exist. Unless you are talking about Thornton Township
Timothy Hammond
4d ago
So I just look this so called city up doesn’t exist. Could you be talking about Harvey Illinois a south suburban community.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
One Illinois City Just Became The Most Unlikely Elote Capital of America
Despite the 10,000,000+ acres of corn in Illinois, there are a ton of different foods and cultures. Outside of Chicago, there are plenty of mid-sized cities with beautiful parks, rich histories, and friendly locals. But now, it seems that one of them has gained a new claim to fame: and it's all because of Elote.
Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
The 12 Pains of Christmas 2022 in Illinois
It's the most wonderful time of the year... or is it? If you live in Illinois, you may have a different opinion, especially this year with the whopper of a winter storm we're expecting over the next few days. While every holiday season can be high-stress, Christmas of 2022 seems...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?
If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is
Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
edglentoday.com
Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received Anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates
CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
proclaimerscv.com
$200 and $500 Monthly Direct Payments to start going out to Americans in January – see if you’re eligible
Between $200 and $500 Payments Will Start To Go Out To Americans. See If You’re Qualified. The state of Illinois has given the primary batch of universal basic income payments, benefiting about a total of 3,250 Illinois residents. The program is still on for applications for the monthly paycheck.
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois set to become first state to eliminate cash bail
(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — On Jan. 1, Illinois is set to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, a closely-watched bid to advance racial justice that has also raised concerns about public safety. State lawmakers last year passed a sweeping overhaul of the criminal justice system – the...
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Illinois Taxes are the Worst for the Middle Class in the US
A website ranked the 10 Least Tax-Friendly States for Middle-Class Families, and surprise, surprise, Illinois is at the top of the list. Take a look at the numbers for yourself, and just how much worse the middle class has it in Illinois versus other states. According to kiplinger.com, Illinois is...
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
WISH-TV
Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue. People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall. On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from...
WAND TV
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
