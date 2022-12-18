ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California drought: Water supply conditions grow 'increasingly dire'

By Cheri Carlson, Ventura County Star
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a region-wide drought emergency last week, calling on agencies to conserve imported water supplies.

District officials warned mandatory cuts could be on the way if drought conditions persist in the new year – measures already in place for some of its customers, including those in southeastern Ventura County.

Those customers rely on imported water from Northern California that is delivered by Metropolitan via the State Water Project. After a record dry start to 2022, the state limited its deliveries to just 5%.

In response, Metropolitan required communities in Ventura, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties to cut outdoor watering to one day a week as of June 1 or find other ways to conserve. The list of affected agencies included Thousand Oaks-based Calleguas Municipal Water District, which supplies roughly 75% of the Ventura County's population, from Simi Valley to the Oxnard Plain.

Metropolitan also imports water from the Colorado River, and customers with access to that supply got a bit of reprieve earlier this year.

Now, that may be over.

“Conditions on the Colorado River are growing increasingly dire," Metropolitan board chairwoman Gloria D. Gray said in a statement released this week. "We simply cannot continue turning to that source to make up the difference in our limited state supplies."

Both systems have been "extraordinarily stressed" by prolonged drought, the district said. By April, Metropolitan will consider requiring all of its agencies to cut imported water use or face steep additional fees.

“Some Southern Californians may have felt somewhat protected from these extreme conditions over the past few years,” Gray said. “They shouldn’t anymore. We are all affected.”

Recent storms offered some relief to California's ongoing drought. But officials cautioned that's no guarantee of a wet winter. Last December was one of the state's wettest but was followed by a record dry period for January through March.

Earlier this month, California's Department of Water Resources announced an initial State Water Project allocation of just 5% for 2023, saying it had to prepare for a possible fourth dry year.

The allocation amount is updated monthly, and the final figure could prompt either relief or more severe restrictions for Metropolitan customers.

For now, one-day-a-week watering already in place is expected to continue at least until June 2023 and possibly longer.

Choosing to limit watering allowed agencies to avoid financial penalties for using too much water. But they faced an outdoor watering ban if they failed to reach Metropolitan's targets for water-savings.

Metropolitan looked at whether agencies met the conservation goal collectively — and so far they have done so overall.

The Calleguas area typically has used more than its allotment but local districts still recorded big cuts in water use. In some months, districts saved as much as 30 to 40% over 2020 water use, said Dan Drugan, the wholesaler's resources manager.

"The past summer was the lowest imported demand period since 1977," Drugan said.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

Dr. James B. Box
4d ago

Water shortages is a false narrative to force Gov. sanctioned rationing. Calif. has cheated the residents for decades with their lack of candor about water. There is plenty of water in our oceans to supply people with endless hydration. Easy fresh water is always going to be a vulnerable quantity dependent upon precipitation. We need to continue to build more desalination facilities on the coast with easy access to the Pacific Ocean.

judy botelho
4d ago

The water that we do get Newsome needs to stop sending it right back out to the ocean. We need to build more dams instead of tearing them down and more holding ponds. If we’re so short of water, quick building so many homes, they to all need water.

old bird
4d ago

I bet if you put it on the ballot- Californians would vote for water infrastructure over reparations or subsidies for illegal immigrants

