NBC 29 News
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: New traffic patterns at two high-volume intersections
People coming back to Albemarle County for the holidays who haven’t been here for a while need to be aware of new traffic patterns at construction projects ongoing at two high-volume intersections. The diamond interchange project at U.S. 250-Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville at the 121 exit is the...
WSET
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday
Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available. Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston. These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed. Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are...
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
Albemarle County Police investigate homicide on Stony Point Road
Albemarle County Police has opened an investigation after a person was found dead in a car with several gunshot wounds on Wednesday night.
Coffer Dam On North Side Of The Jackson River In Clifton Forge Nears Completion
The Town of Clifton Forge’s coffer dam project originally scheduled to be completed by Oct. has been delayed due to weather issues and other complications. The supply chain interruption has delayed the completion of many projects in the Alleghany Highlands since COVID-19 forced many shutdowns across America in 2020, resulting in delayed deliveries due in part to a logjam of cargo containers at many U.S. ports. Thanks to the coffer dam, one-half of the pipeline has been buried under the Jackson River on the south side near Verge St., and the work crew is currently working on the north side of the river to extend the dam to the center of the river where the pipeline can be inserted to connect with the southern portion that has been completed. The post Coffer Dam On North Side Of The Jackson River In Clifton Forge Nears Completion appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wmra.org
Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail
Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire
Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24. Christopher Oakley and Benjamen Noble, who were on duty at Station 17, a medic-only station that covers the southern portion of Albemarle County, were dispatched to an apartment building in downtown Scottsville around 2 a.m. that overnight.
WHSV
History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake Mill has been around for a very long time, and has seen a lot over its 200 year history. Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Mill, has made it her mission to tell the story of the Mill in the most accessible way possible for people.
Augusta Free Press
Snow, ice, flash freeze on the way; black ice possible through holiday weekend
The forecast for the next couple of days is shaping up, and snow, ice and a flash freeze are all possible from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid travel during the pending winter storm and black-ice...
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
rewind1051.com
Weyers Cave crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash this morning in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch did not release any details only to say that it happened shortly before seven o’clock near the intersection of Sulfur Pump and Weyers Cave Roads. Crouch confirmed one person died and another...
Augusta Free Press
Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024
Bobby Henderson’s current term on Waynesboro City Council ends on Dec. 31 – but in no way should you think that he’s done with politics or no longer invested in the future of the River City. While Henderson did not run for re-election in Ward C due...
wsvaonline.com
Two injured in Staunton house fire
A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
