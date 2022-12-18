ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

NBC 29 News

Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday

Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available. Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston. These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed. Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
Virginian Review

Coffer Dam On North Side Of The Jackson River In Clifton Forge Nears Completion

The Town of Clifton Forge’s coffer dam project originally scheduled to be completed by Oct. has been delayed due to weather issues and other complications. The supply chain interruption has delayed the completion of many projects in the Alleghany Highlands since COVID-19 forced many shutdowns across America in 2020, resulting in delayed deliveries due in part to a logjam of cargo containers at many U.S. ports. Thanks to the coffer dam, one-half of the pipeline has been buried under the Jackson River on the south side near Verge St., and the work crew is currently working on the north side of the river to extend the dam to the center of the river where the pipeline can be inserted to connect with the southern portion that has been completed. The post Coffer Dam On North Side Of The Jackson River In Clifton Forge Nears Completion appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
wmra.org

Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail

Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire

Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24. Christopher Oakley and Benjamen Noble, who were on duty at Station 17, a medic-only station that covers the southern portion of Albemarle County, were dispatched to an apartment building in downtown Scottsville around 2 a.m. that overnight.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

History comes to life at the Silver Lake Mill

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Lake Mill has been around for a very long time, and has seen a lot over its 200 year history. Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Mill, has made it her mission to tell the story of the Mill in the most accessible way possible for people.
DAYTON, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Weyers Cave crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash this morning in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch did not release any details only to say that it happened shortly before seven o’clock near the intersection of Sulfur Pump and Weyers Cave Roads. Crouch confirmed one person died and another...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Two injured in Staunton house fire

A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA

