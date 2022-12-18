BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A collision alert is in effect for the city of Bloomington. According to a city press release, all vehicle accidents where no drivers are injured and vehicles are operational should exchange insurance information and report the incident together and in-person to the front desk of the Bloomington Police Department at 305 S. East Street no later than five days after the crash.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO