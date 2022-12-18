Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community activist honored at 99-years-old
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Decades of service culminated Wednesday as Peoria Mayor Rita Ali honored a woman who community members are calling a ‘local living legend.’. Ali presented a proclamation to Mrs. Pearly Bonds, who turned 99-years-old in October. In addition to reading the recognition, Ali also the...
Central Illinois Proud
3 displaced after fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire displaced three individuals in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of a home near Courtland Street and Idlewhile Drive at approximately 1:35 a.m. Fire crews made...
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works tackle snow amid frigid temperatures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works crews have been at the forefront of clean up efforts from the recent snowfall. In addition to the preparations done days before Thursday’s snowfall, crews were out on the roads at 7:00 a.m. prepping and taking action on the streets using salt, liquid brine and plows.
Central Illinois Proud
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County residents warned to stay safe ahead of storm
McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — Public service workers in Mclean County are warning people to be safe as they themselves prepare for Thursday’s snow storm. Eric Bird of the McLean County Highway Department says crews are ready to go out in the early morning to plow the roads.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
Central Illinois Proud
Collision Alert for Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A collision alert is in effect for the city of Bloomington. According to a city press release, all vehicle accidents where no drivers are injured and vehicles are operational should exchange insurance information and report the incident together and in-person to the front desk of the Bloomington Police Department at 305 S. East Street no later than five days after the crash.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Central Illinois Proud
Grocery stores see boom in business pre-blizzard
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With hazardous travel expected for the area Thursday and Friday, many were getting stocked up on groceries beforehand. Wednesday, shoppers at Green Top Grocery in Bloomington were getting their last minute bread, eggs and milk before the major winter weather approaches. While shoppers were out...
Central Illinois Proud
Looking back, more than 100 vehicles stalled outside El Paso
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of dangerous driving conditions Thursday and Friday, we are looking back at an incident that left more than 100 vehicles stranded on I-39 outside El Paso. On Feb. 17, 19 semis and nine other vehicles were involved in a crash that led to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin residents required to clear snow off sidewalks within 48 hours
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin residents are now required to clear snow higher than two inches off of sidewalks within 48 hours after streets are plowed. The new snow ordinance was passed by Pekin City Council in August. Residents who do not comply will be subject to warnings and fines up to $250.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Collision Alert for McLean County
MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert till further notice. According to a press release, drivers involved in minor property damage should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s office within 48 hours after the alert has been lifted.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City and County issue traffic collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office have both issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday afternoon. In the city of Peoria, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to PPD within 36 hours when the alert ends. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the department.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
