Why does Alexis Mac Allister have a British name?

By Mark White
 4 days ago

Alexis Mac Allister is one of Argentina's finest players at the World Cup… but with a name like that, there are some asking as to whether he actually is from Argentina.

Just ask Simone Perrotta. The Italy midfielder was a member of the 2006 World Cup squad that lifted the Azzurri's fourth trophy but he's also the only player since 1966 to have been born on British soil. He was born in Ashton-under-Lyne, a market town in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

But sorry to disappoint. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mac Allister – yes, there is a space in his name – isn't about to bring football home to Blighty.

Alexis Mac Allister isn't actually British

Alexis Mac Allister has celtic roots (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister is the son of Carlos Mac Allister and nephews of Patricio Mac Allister, both retired footballers – they're all Argentinian.

Mac Allister's family were originally from Fife in Eastern Scotland though, before moving to Ireland – before packing up and moving to South America in 1868. The ginger hair and the British name both remained, however.

In fact, Lionel Messi actually defended Mac Allister when he was teased for his rather Scottish looks.

“I trained with him when I was in the Argentinian squad twice, but I didn’t play with him,” Mac Allister told The Athletic of his international captain. “It was fantastic, the same as in the matches he trains. It’s something you cannot believe.

“I remember everyone called me ‘Colo’, which is ginger in Argentina. I don’t like it much and he told the team-mates that. He said, ‘He doesn’t like to be called Colo, so don’t call him that!’.”

Before you ask, no: Messi is not Scottish.

