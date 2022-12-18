ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Sunday, Dec. 18)

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Falcons at Saints (-4, -110): This line should be higher than it is — so it's likely a trap.

2. Patriots (ML, +100) at Raiders: Las Vegas is cashed out at the football table.

3. Cardinals at Broncos (Under 36.5 points): Is the best bet in sports still the best bet in sports?

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

Paul Klee’s Best Bets ATS record: 39-28-1

The Denver Gazette

Former Broncos running back, Super Bowl 50 champion Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

DENVER — Former Broncos running back and Super Bowl 50 champion Ronnie Hillman has died following a battle with a rare form of cancer, his family announced Wednesday night. Hillman was 31 years old. We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.A statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/e7Pc76y62o— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022 ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos notebook: Evero, Stukes return to Los Angeles; Surtain, Simmons react to Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD — For Ejiro Evero and Dwayne Stukes, Sunday's trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams is a Christmas Day homecoming. Now the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, both Evero and Stukes were assistants for the Rams last season. Evero served as the team's secondary coach and Stukes as the assistant special teams coach on the Super-Bowl winning Rams. A year later, they'll face their former team. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos corner Pat Surtain II selected to first career Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD — Pat Surtain II is headed to the Pro Bowl. The Broncos' second-year cornerback has been selected as a starter in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday. This is Surtain's first career Pro Bowl selection and he is the only Bronco to be selected to this year's team. Last year, the Broncos did not have a player selected. Safety Justin Simmons, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was selected this year as a first alternate for the game. ...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Russell Wilson ready to return for Broncos after concussion

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson wanted to play Sunday versus the Cardinals. The Broncos quarterback has only missed a handful of games in his 11-year career and was frustrated when the team held him out Sunday despite him clearing concussion protocol. But Wilson also understood the decision, and while he was forced to watch his team win from the sidelines, he was proud to help anyway he could. And now, he's ready to return this week against the Rams. ...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Christian Braun continues to come up big when called upon for Denver Nuggets; big win over Grizzlies sets new standard

DENVER - A look at the scoreboard late in the third quarter taught Christian Braun a lesson about life in the NBA. The Nuggets’ rookie, who made the first start of his NBA career Tuesday against Memphis, thought he was doing a good job on the possessions he was matched up with Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ super-charged superstar.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU Buffs land top 100 prospect on Deion Sanders’ first big signing day

BOULDER — Deion Sanders’ first signing day at Colorado didn’t come without fireworks — not that any day in Boulder has been boring lately. While the expected signings of Shedeur Sanders out of the transfer portal and four-star running back Dylan Edwards took place, the Buffs secured a top 100 player in ESPN’s rankings in four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins out of Georgia, who was once committed to Auburn.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mikko Rantanen delivers Avalanche OT winner against Canadiens

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche’s typically high-powered offense is in a funk. It's still finding ways to win. The Avs escaped Ball Arena on Wednesday night with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Canadiens. Forward Mikko Rantanen scored the game-winner — a wicked wrister on a breakaway — about two minutes into the extra period. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver braces for arctic blast

Robert and Kate Mays of Denver found themselves falling in line with about 15 other people on Wednesday to get into the Denver Coliseum, which the city of Denver opened as metro residents hunkered down for the bone-chilling arctic blast that's marching north to south across the state. The wide swath of the artic air will plunge Colorado into sub-zero conditions overnight and worsen on Thursday, officials warned. Many more...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Radical: Disability-affirmative Phamaly leading way on inclusion | John Moore

The disability-affirmative Phamaly Theatre Company, already Denver’s most inherently radical company, has grown even more radical in Ben Raanan’s first full year as artistic director. As in, radically inclusive. “I could program ‘Winnie the Pooh,’ and it would be inherently radical – because it’s Phamaly,” said Raanan. This singular, internationally acclaimed theater company has existed since 1989 to create performance opportunities for the disabled. And under Raanan, what was already...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Customers flock to indoor Denver area retail centers despite bitter cold

Despite the arctic blast that sank the metro Denver area into a deep freeze Thursday, last-minute holiday shoppers came out in force to indoor retailers at Park Meadows and Cherry Creek shopping centers. Downtown Denver's 16th Street Mall and Denver Pavilions? Not so much. Pam Kelly, senior general manager for Park Meadows, said that Dec. 22 was expected to be a significant day for traffic at the shopping center prior...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Don’t leave Denver in the deep freeze

In a case of ironically awkward timing, a handful of climate activists called on the Denver City Council earlier this week to mandate that future homes in the city be all electric. As reported by The Gazette, the appeal was directed to a council committee deliberating changes to the city building code — only a day ahead of an arctic blast forecast for the city and entire state.
DENVER, CO
