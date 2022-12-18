BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Sunday, Dec. 18)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Falcons at Saints (-4, -110): This line should be higher than it is — so it's likely a trap.

2. Patriots (ML, +100) at Raiders: Las Vegas is cashed out at the football table.

3. Cardinals at Broncos (Under 36.5 points): Is the best bet in sports still the best bet in sports?

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

Paul Klee’s Best Bets ATS record: 39-28-1